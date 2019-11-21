Ntsiki Mazwai on Burna Boy being 'cancelled': What did you gain?

Musician and poet Ntsiki Mazwai has questioned what South Africans gained from the removal of Nigerian musician Burna Boy from the Africans Unite concert. The concert was set to take place in Tshwane and Cape Town, from November 24.

On Wednesday, organisers released a statement saying Burna was removed from the line-up after discussions with his management.

They also announced the cancellation of the concert, which they attributed to threats they allegedly received. In a recent statement, artists under the umbrella of Tshwane Entertainment Collective threatened to shut the event down if it went ahead.

The inclusion of the On The Low hitmaker was met with a wave of public outcry as many, including local rapper AKA, asked him to apologise for the statements he made on Twitter during the spate of xenophobic attacks in SA in September.

Not all South Africans felt Burna Boy needed to apologise. Among them was musician and poet Ntsiki Mazwai, who has since taken to Twitter to ask South Africans what they gained from cancelling the muso