Somizi: I live by imphepho and I’m not ashamed

Somizi has weighed in on the age-old debate on imphepho, telling followers that there is nothing evil or dark about using it.

The TV personality uses the dried plant to communicate with the ancestors and made it clear in an Instagram post this week that he is not ashamed to do so.

He said Africans were taught that it was dark and evil, to stop them from being wise, free and happy.

“So one day many moons ago, someone who's not African woke up and said I'm going to convince all Africans that this is evil, this is dark, this is a myth, because they realised how stronger, how powerful, how wise, how free, how happy and how rich we would be if we practised our own culture and convinced us that if we do it we must hide it.”

He added that he had not fallen for the trick.

“I'm so glad my eyes got opened while I'm still on this earth. I've never been happier. I've never been this free ... Oh, I am so proud. I'm not ashamed any more. I don't hide any more. I live by imphepho and everything you see in that pic,” he wrote, next to a picture of imphepho.