Trevor Noah gets Grammy nod and Mzansi is here for it

SA's Trevor Noah has scooped a prestigious Grammy nomination and Mzansi is buzzing with joy and excitement.

The comedian and US television host has been nominated for the best comedy album at the 62nd Grammy Awards, set to take place on January 26 in Los Angeles.

The nomination is for an audio recording of Trevor's stand-up special, Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia. He is up against the likes of talk show host Ellen DeGeneres and comedian Dave Chappelle.

The nominations for the annual awards were announced on Wednesday and Trevor expressed his deep gratitude.

“Today I woke up to the news that I’ve been nominated for a Grammy award. A GRAMMY AWARD!!!

“And just when I thought the feeling couldn’t get any better I saw the other names in my category and I almost cried,” he said.