AKA accused of being obsessed with Burna Boy after 'bigger than football' tweet

AKA has been called out for apparently "obsessing over Burna Boy" after he took to social media to repeat his claim that the rivalry between Nigeria and SA is "bigger than football".

AKA has been one of the leading voices among calls for the Nigerian rapper to apologise for comments he made about South Africa two months ago, urging black foreigners living in the country to defend and protect themselves against xenophobic attacks. In a now deleted tweet, Burna Boy also told AKA to beef up his security, before giving him the middle finger.

The Nigerian musician promised to never set foot in SA again until the government “wakes the f**k up and really performs a miracle”. However, a month later, Burna Boy was announced as part of the Africans Unite line-up to “unify all Africans and speak out against femicide".

The concert was cancelled this week amid security fears, after threats of the show being shutdown in protest.