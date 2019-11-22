Dineo Ranaka: I don’t have to prove myself to anyone

Even though she's only been DJing for about 10 months, she's already a force to be reckoned with, so Dineo Ranaka won't let haters get her down.

The actress and radio star has been pretty busy with gigs since she announced earlier this year that she was pursuing a DJ career.

She recently scored a headline slot at next weekend's annual Cheers Festival, held in Potchefstroom each year to celebrate the community and promote family and culture.

Dineo will share a stage with Heavy K, Monique Bingham, Mlindo the vocalist, Reason, Tol Ass Mo, Cedric Fourie and Jesse Suntele, among others.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE ahead of the concert, Dineo said she was humbled by her success so far as a DJ.

“I give myself credit that I have done well in less than a year, but I still have a long way to go and I respect so many DJs who have been doing this for years and decades. I have learnt to take it easy on myself. You are learning, you are getting there, you are growing.”