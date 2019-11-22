TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | Mzansi celebrates Sho Madjozi getting verified

22 November 2019 - 12:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Sho Madjozi is delighted that she has finally been verified.
Sho Madjozi is delighted that she has finally been verified.
Image: Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius

Mzansi is in celebration mode this week after superstar Sho Madjozi was finally verified on Twitter.

Sho's army of fans had been pleading for her to be verified for years. The star has done everything to get the world's attention, from winning a BET to becoming besties with John Cena (well, at least in our minds they are besties).

Still, sis was not given the blue tick. 

But that all changed this week when Sho took to Twitter to confirm she had finally got her verified sticker.

“Wow, I got that blue tick! Finally Twitter verified,” she wrote.

Fans were totally here for the news and flooded social media with memes and messages praising their queen.

Some even said they were willing to boycott Twitter or start a petition if it had not been delivered.

Sho Madjozi declined to perform at Burna Boy concert

If beauty with brains was a person, it would be Sho Madjozi
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

WATCH | Here's what happened when Sho Madjozi stepped out in Ivory Coast

Sho Madjozi has fans all over the world.
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

WATCH | Sho Madjozi flaunts her natural inches & hair-care tips

Tsonga rapper Sho Madjozi has wowed her followers with her long, natural hair
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Burna Boy's SA shows cancelled amid outcry TshisaLIVE
  2. Sho Madjozi declined to perform at Burna Boy concert TshisaLIVE
  3. Khune breaks his silence on pregnancy rumours: It's a big step, but I'm ready TshisaLIVE
  4. Grab your dictionary! Wallet is back on 'Skeem Saam' and the streets can’t deal TshisaLIVE
  5. Fans shade Cassper about Burna Boy, Trevor Noah Grammy typo TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Onlookers flock to scene of a brazen cash-in-transit heist
Five spicy Malema quotes in lead-up to December's EFF conference
X