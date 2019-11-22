IN MEMES | Mzansi celebrates Sho Madjozi getting verified

Mzansi is in celebration mode this week after superstar Sho Madjozi was finally verified on Twitter.

Sho's army of fans had been pleading for her to be verified for years. The star has done everything to get the world's attention, from winning a BET to becoming besties with John Cena (well, at least in our minds they are besties).

Still, sis was not given the blue tick.

But that all changed this week when Sho took to Twitter to confirm she had finally got her verified sticker.

“Wow, I got that blue tick! Finally Twitter verified,” she wrote.

Fans were totally here for the news and flooded social media with memes and messages praising their queen.

Some even said they were willing to boycott Twitter or start a petition if it had not been delivered.