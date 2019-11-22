TshisaLIVE

Kairo Forbes collaborated with her mama and Twitter can't help but stan

22 November 2019 - 08:26 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Zinhle and her baby girl Kairo are fetching that coin.
Zinhle and her baby girl Kairo are fetching that coin.
Image: Via Instagram

DJ Zinhle and rapper AKA's four-year-old daughter Kairo Forbes are fetching that coin and social media can't help but stan.

The DJ, who owns watch brand Era by DJ Zinhle, must have been working on the influencer collaboration for a while, and instead of working with older and more experienced influencers, she looked no further than rising star daughter Kairo.

Zinhle's been praised on social media for building generational wealth and raising Mzansi's very own Kylie Jenner. 

The four-year-old is definitely a force to be reckoned with. On Instagram, she boasts a following of more than 700k. On her Instagram account, details about the watch for all the “little princesses” were given. 

Kairo also shared a picture of the pink-faced, silver-strapped watch.

View this post on Instagram

#KairoXEra | www.erabydjzinhle.com

A post shared by Kairo 🇿🇦 (@kairo.forbes) on

As for DJ Zinhle, she could not be prouder of her daughter. She also shared the news on her Instagram.

Twitter has shown the two nothing but love... see the reactions:

MORE

DJ Zinhle and Kairo steal the show at AKA orchestra gig

DJ Zinhle, her baby girl Kairo and AKA served some serious family goals over the weekend at the AKA orchestra show which took place in Durban.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

WATCH | AKA reaches diamond status for various hits

AKA's diamond and platinum plaque is all types of glitter!
TshisaLIVE
4 weeks ago

Zinhle on Enhle's 'cheating partners' interview: I had no clue we'd be speaking about that

She said she could have asked Enhle for questions prior to the interview but had not done so.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Burna Boy's SA shows cancelled amid outcry TshisaLIVE
  2. Khune breaks his silence on pregnancy rumours: It's a big step, but I'm ready TshisaLIVE
  3. Sho Madjozi declined to perform at Burna Boy concert TshisaLIVE
  4. Grab your dictionary! Wallet is back on 'Skeem Saam' and the streets can’t deal TshisaLIVE
  5. 'Demand apologies from your real enemy' - Burna Boy stands firm on xenophobia ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Five spicy Malema quotes in lead-up to December's EFF conference
Cops raid 'dagga lab and arms cache' in Pretoria
X