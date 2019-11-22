Kairo Forbes collaborated with her mama and Twitter can't help but stan

DJ Zinhle and rapper AKA's four-year-old daughter Kairo Forbes are fetching that coin and social media can't help but stan.

The DJ, who owns watch brand Era by DJ Zinhle, must have been working on the influencer collaboration for a while, and instead of working with older and more experienced influencers, she looked no further than rising star daughter Kairo.

Zinhle's been praised on social media for building generational wealth and raising Mzansi's very own Kylie Jenner.

The four-year-old is definitely a force to be reckoned with. On Instagram, she boasts a following of more than 700k. On her Instagram account, details about the watch for all the “little princesses” were given.