Kairo Forbes collaborated with her mama and Twitter can't help but stan
DJ Zinhle and rapper AKA's four-year-old daughter Kairo Forbes are fetching that coin and social media can't help but stan.
The DJ, who owns watch brand Era by DJ Zinhle, must have been working on the influencer collaboration for a while, and instead of working with older and more experienced influencers, she looked no further than rising star daughter Kairo.
Zinhle's been praised on social media for building generational wealth and raising Mzansi's very own Kylie Jenner.
The four-year-old is definitely a force to be reckoned with. On Instagram, she boasts a following of more than 700k. On her Instagram account, details about the watch for all the “little princesses” were given.
Kairo also shared a picture of the pink-faced, silver-strapped watch.
As for DJ Zinhle, she could not be prouder of her daughter. She also shared the news on her Instagram.
Twitter has shown the two nothing but love... see the reactions:
Black women coming for everything and it’s sooo beautiful to watch #Djzinhle #KairoXEra— #k’yozwakala out on all digital stores (@dj_mangie) November 21, 2019
👏 DJ Zinhle knows her story and I love that 😍 #KAIROxERA— Pamela Gagela (@GagelaPamela) November 21, 2019
Yoh DJ Zinhle is working hard man. Love to see it 😍 #KairoXEra— Momma 💙 (@tebokomane) November 21, 2019
Dj Zinhle is raising a South African Kylie Kardashian, Kiaro will be a billionaire by age 21. Y'all better watch. I just love her😩😍#KairoXEra— Mercy.M👑 (@MercyM15428202) November 21, 2019
Kairo partnered with her mommy and created this beautiful piece 😭😭😭— Bad Influencer ® (@Landless_Native) November 21, 2019
Im buying everything Kairo is selling #KairoXEra pic.twitter.com/dVbPKLILoJ
Kairo is not just a celebrity's kid she's a celebrity her self moghel is inspiring her peers already. Whuu❤💃👑 #KAIROxERA— Saved (@qampiesinako) November 21, 2019
Kairo doing Charity for DJ Zinhle, We have to stan!!#KAIROxERA pic.twitter.com/TFogP4kVzv— Young Billy🐐🌈 (@IstantheBadGuy) November 21, 2019
😍😍This watch is gorge #KairoXEra pic.twitter.com/vMjXkDDusP— Princess (@Ms_perfect123) November 21, 2019
#KairoXEra no words rn 🤑🤑🤑 pic.twitter.com/uHNmncshT1— Pauline 🇿🇦 Kübra🇹🇷 O'Shabba (@Pauline_RSA) November 21, 2019