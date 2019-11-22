Kelly K's headscarf causes a stir - 'Like I care about being more respected?'

While many were blown away by Kelly's beauty in the snaps, others had questions and suggestions for their idol.

One follower commented on the post, saying that Kelly “will be more respected if you wear this everyday”.

Kelly quickly put the follower right, saying she didn't need more respect.

"'Like I care about being more respected?” she wrote.

Another asked if she had changed religions and become Muslim.

“No. I'm Christian but I love people from all walks of life,” Kelly responded.

She even joked that she was ready for a big adventure to Egypt.

Kelly has constantly been dragged on social media and accused of involvement in the death of her former boyfriend Senzo Meyiwa.

She hit back at the suggestions two weeks ago, telling eNCA that the court of public opinion had already made its ruling against her.

“I have spoken about the Senzo Meyiwa issue so many times, but people have decided they want me guilty. They have decided, so why defend myself? They must believe what they want to believe.”

Kelly said she and God knew the truth, and she would not be shaken by the opinions of others.