TshisaLIVE

Kelly K's headscarf causes a stir - 'Like I care about being more respected?'

22 November 2019 - 12:01 By Kyle Zeeman
Kelly Khumalo sported a headscarf for a wedding.
Kelly Khumalo sported a headscarf for a wedding.
Image: Kelly Khumalo's Instagram

Kelly Khumalo has hit back at suggestions that wearing a headscarf will get her more respect, telling a follower that she doesn't need any more respect from people.

The star sported a headscarf and traditional Islamic attire for a wedding on Thursday, sharing some of the snaps on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

Oil Things #PaulWeddsWinnie #Dhahab👑

A post shared by Kelly Khumalo (@kellykhumaloza) on

While many were blown away by Kelly's beauty in the snaps, others had questions and suggestions for their idol.

One follower commented on the post, saying that Kelly “will be more respected if you wear this everyday”.

Kelly quickly put the follower right, saying she didn't need more respect.

"'Like I care about being more respected?” she wrote.

Another asked if she had changed religions and become Muslim.

“No. I'm Christian but I love people from all walks of life,” Kelly responded.

She even joked that she was ready for a big adventure to Egypt.

Kelly has constantly been dragged on social media and accused of involvement in the death of her former boyfriend Senzo Meyiwa.

She hit back at the suggestions two weeks ago, telling eNCA that the court of public opinion had already made its ruling against her.

“I have spoken about the Senzo Meyiwa issue so many times, but people have decided they want me guilty. They have decided, so why defend myself? They must believe what they want to believe.”

Kelly said she and God knew the truth, and she would not be shaken by the opinions of others.

MORE

Kelly Khumalo on Senzo Meyiwa: People have decided they want me guilty

"One thing I will never do is protect someone who killed my daughter's father. At what expense?"
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Kelly Khumalo: The most hurtful thing is being called a 'killer'

'I think that hurts because I'm not a killer. I may be a hell lot of things, but I am not a killer ...'
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

WATCH | Kelly Khumalo serves major sauce in visuals for Undithatha Kancinci music video

Kelly "unleashes" it all in her new music video.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Burna Boy's SA shows cancelled amid outcry TshisaLIVE
  2. Sho Madjozi declined to perform at Burna Boy concert TshisaLIVE
  3. Khune breaks his silence on pregnancy rumours: It's a big step, but I'm ready TshisaLIVE
  4. Grab your dictionary! Wallet is back on 'Skeem Saam' and the streets can’t deal TshisaLIVE
  5. Fans shade Cassper about Burna Boy, Trevor Noah Grammy typo TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Onlookers flock to scene of a brazen cash-in-transit heist
Five spicy Malema quotes in lead-up to December's EFF conference
X