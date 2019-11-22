LISTEN | Motlatsi Mafatshe drops new sizzling hot single
With the festive season approaching, Isidingo actor Motlatsi Mafatshe shared a piece of his love to his fans with a new single.
Motlatsi took to Instagram and shared a snippet of his new single, Thando, which drops on Friday, November 22.
He then asked his fans to tell him what came to mind when they first listened to the snippet of the song.
“Here is a young taste. Please tell me what's the first thing that comes to your mind? Tag a friend or a loved one, come join in the love spirit with me this festive season. #ThandoByMotlatsi.”
Oh my goodness I can't wait to share this piece of love with you....❤ 🙏🏾 ❤ 🙏🏾 ❤ #Thando #ThandoByMotlatsi dropping on Friday 22nd November 2019. Here is a young taste please tell me what's the first thing that comes to you mind..... Tag a friend or a loved one, come join in the love spirit with me this festive season ❤️❤️❤️❤️ #ThandoByMotlatsi
The star said the new single was sent with love to his fans and urged them to support his new track.
“From me to you with love. Please support by getting it and telling everyone you know that #Motlatsi has a classic. #Thando.”