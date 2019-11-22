LISTEN | Motlatsi Mafatshe drops new sizzling hot single

With the festive season approaching, Isidingo actor Motlatsi Mafatshe shared a piece of his love to his fans with a new single.

Motlatsi took to Instagram and shared a snippet of his new single, Thando, which drops on Friday, November 22.

He then asked his fans to tell him what came to mind when they first listened to the snippet of the song.

“Here is a young taste. Please tell me what's the first thing that comes to your mind? Tag a friend or a loved one, come join in the love spirit with me this festive season. #ThandoByMotlatsi.”