Mihlali Ndamase 'craving' a R100k GF allowance has the streets pressed
The levels that is Mihlali Ndamase is beyond so many people on social media, especially those who ended up catching feelings over how much “girlfriend allowance” she jokingly said she wanted.
The social media influencer and vlogger shook Twitter on Thursday when she replied to a tweep who asked how much girlfriend allowance would be “OK” for her.
Mihlali replied that she'd be OK with a “mere, lousy R100K”.
Sbwl a mere, lousy, understated 100K https://t.co/sqc3NcvgYm— Mihlali Ndamase (@mihlalii_n) November 21, 2019
Mihlali's response didn't sit well with many tweeps who called her out for being way too far-fetched with how much she wanted.
While she thought the girlfriend allowance question was all in the name of play, she called tweeps out for being in their feelings.
“I thought that GF allowance question was a joke, why are people catching feelings in my mentions?”
In August, Mihlali landed a spot on the global Instagram rich list at age 22.
A UK-based media company, Hopper HQ, released its annual list recently and Mihlali was listed as 135th, charging about R25,000 for every Instagram post.
Here are some of the reactions:
and there is someone that can and will give you that ✨ not these bafoons in the comments thou 💀— Queen (@QueenOfEvrythen) November 21, 2019
Only 100k?? Come on, you can do better than that Mihlali.— Kgosi👑 (@kuamini_lesomo) November 22, 2019
This as a girlfriend allowance would be a bare minimum.— Mother Sister (@girlthatfights1) November 21, 2019
These RAND'arians needs to understand that there are girls out there who be getting a lousy 50k in dollars for an allowance ...wena u cheap cheap kahle kahle😊😊😊— Kea1994 (@Kea19942) November 21, 2019
Is that too much to ask for? 😭😭 What is a mere 100k— Helen of Troy (@Bellissima_aime) November 21, 2019
Yoh! 100K so little? pic.twitter.com/wfAgqQ1VEw— Ofentse Mwase🎞️📽🔥🔥🔥 (@unclescrooch) November 21, 2019
You've just shattered the dreams of so many guys who wanted a chance to date you 😂. On the bright side you've eliminated everyone you don't want.— Lion Hearted Girl (@bukwase) November 21, 2019