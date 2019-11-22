Mihlali Ndamase 'craving' a R100k GF allowance has the streets pressed

The levels that is Mihlali Ndamase is beyond so many people on social media, especially those who ended up catching feelings over how much “girlfriend allowance” she jokingly said she wanted.

The social media influencer and vlogger shook Twitter on Thursday when she replied to a tweep who asked how much girlfriend allowance would be “OK” for her.

Mihlali replied that she'd be OK with a “mere, lousy R100K”.