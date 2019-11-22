TshisaLIVE

Mihlali Ndamase 'craving' a R100k GF allowance has the streets pressed

22 November 2019 - 09:00 By Masego Seemela
Mihlali Ndamase is really bae goals with her demands.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

The levels that is Mihlali Ndamase is beyond so many people on social media, especially those who ended up catching feelings over how much “girlfriend allowance” she jokingly said she wanted.

The social media influencer and vlogger shook Twitter on Thursday when she replied to a tweep who asked how much girlfriend allowance would be “OK” for her.

Mihlali replied that she'd be OK with a “mere, lousy R100K”.

Mihlali's response didn't sit well with many tweeps who called her out for being way too far-fetched with how much she wanted.

While she thought the girlfriend allowance question was all in the name of play, she called tweeps out for being in their feelings.

“I thought that GF allowance question was a joke, why are people catching feelings in my mentions?”

In August, Mihlali landed a spot on the global Instagram rich list at age 22.

A UK-based media company, Hopper HQ, released its annual list recently and Mihlali was listed as 135th, charging about R25,000 for every Instagram post.

Here are some of the reactions:

