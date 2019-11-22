Ndlovu Youth Choir wins Hollywood music award

Well, here's some good news for your Friday morning.

America's Got Talent runner-up the Ndlovu Youth Choir, has once again flown SA's flag high, scooping an international accolade at the Hollywood Music in Media Awards in the US.

The Limpopo-based choir and Grammy award-winning SA flautist Wouter Kellerman won the Best Independent Music Video for their Zulu version of Ed Sheeran's Shape of You.

The awards show took place on November 20, and celebrated a decade of recognising the most exceptional music artists in all visual media from around the globe, including film, TV, video games, trailers, commercial advertisements, documentaries and special programmes.

The choir's music video for the song was released just more than a year before the choir became an international name with its appearance on America’s Got Talent.

Taking to social media, the Ndlovu Youth Choir and Kellerman shared the news.

The Ndlovu Youth Choir’s first album is set to drop at the end of this month and is exclusively licensed to Sony Music Entertainment Africa.