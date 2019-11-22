TshisaLIVE

'We're physically & mentally exhausted': Crazy Lu cremated in Cambodia

22 November 2019 - 07:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Crazy Lu died in Cambodia earlier this month.
Image: Live Amp

The family of former Jozi rapper and YoTV presenter Luther “Crazy Lu” Cohen have returned to SA with his ashes. The the star was cremated in Cambodia this week.

He died of an apparent asthma attack two weeks ago in the Southeast Asian country, where he had been living for the past three years.

He had been asthmatic his whole life and fell into a coma a year ago after an attack he recovered from.

Crazy Lu's family travelled to Cambodia shortly after his death, where they held a Buddhist cremation ceremony.

People gather before the ceremony.
Image: Marvin Cohen

“Myself and my wife landed back in Johannesburg at 7am (on Thursday) with Luther's ashes. My mother stayed in Cambodia to wrap up his affairs. She will arrive at 7am tomorrow (Friday) morning,” his brother, Marvin Cohen, told TshisaLIVE.

He said the family was “physically and mentally exhausted” as they were still trying to come to terms with Crazy Lu's death.

Marvin said details of a memorial service would be communicated soon, including whether it would be an open service.

A round-table discussion on his life will be aired at 6pm on Thursday on 1912's The Pulse online radio show.

