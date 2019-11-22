'We're physically & mentally exhausted': Crazy Lu cremated in Cambodia

The family of former Jozi rapper and YoTV presenter Luther “Crazy Lu” Cohen have returned to SA with his ashes. The the star was cremated in Cambodia this week.

He died of an apparent asthma attack two weeks ago in the Southeast Asian country, where he had been living for the past three years.

He had been asthmatic his whole life and fell into a coma a year ago after an attack he recovered from.

Crazy Lu's family travelled to Cambodia shortly after his death, where they held a Buddhist cremation ceremony.