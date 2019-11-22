Yanga Chief: Last year I quit making music completely

What's the song of the year you might ask? Well, it's Yanga Chief's hit banger, uTatakho, according to the South African Hip-Hop Awards (SAHHA).

But it almost didn't happen.

The rapper shared on social media on Thursday that he “quit music completely” and that he was grateful to his fans for not allowing him to give up music. He also saluted them for pushing the hit song to Song Of The Year award-winning status.

“Last year I quit making music completely. My supporters refused to give up on me and so I decided to make one last smash, uTatakho. You guys took this song to the top and you took me with it. This is for us, this for King Dalindyebo. Queenstown we got one!.” he wrote.