From new bae to married with a child? 7 snaps of Itu Khune and Sphelele

23 November 2019 - 16:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Itumeleng Khune and Sphelele Makhunga are #RelationshipGoals.
Image: Sphelele's Instagram

Bafana Bafana and Kaizer Chiefs footballer Itumeleng Khune is on cloud nine after he and Sphelele Makhunga took their romance to the next level recently.

The pair, who have been dating for several months, had social media in a tizz this week when Sphelele posted an image of her dressed in Makoti attire.

Itu shared another picture of her, captioning it, “Mrs K”.

A snap of Itu holding her stomach also went viral, sparking pregnancy rumours.

Opening up about their romance on social media earlier this year, Sphelele said the pair had dated before and she was open to getting married when she was more stable.

As fans look forward to a white wedding, or at least snaps from their lobola negotiations, we take a look at some of their cutest moments.

View this post on Instagram

Love of my Life ,I LOVE YOU 😍 ❤️

A post shared by itukhune32🇿🇦 (@itukhune32) on

View this post on Instagram

❤️

A post shared by Sphelele Mak (@laaylaymak) on

View this post on Instagram

BestFriends

A post shared by Sphelele Mak (@laaylaymak) on

