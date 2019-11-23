Hulisani Ravele drops some pearls of wisdom: 'The sun will shine again'

Many parts of the country are experiencing rain, with Hulisani Ravele comparing it to life.

Taking to social media this week, Hulisani drew comparisons between the rain and heartbreak, saying: “Sometimes when it rains, your car gets wet even if you parked it under a carport. It’s like that in life too. When you think you’ve taken cover to guard your heart, your spirit, and then an unexpected splash hits you.”

She encouraged all those who are struggling to “take heart” and believe that “the sun will shine again”.