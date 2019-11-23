TshisaLIVE

Hulisani Ravele drops some pearls of wisdom: 'The sun will shine again'

23 November 2019 - 08:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Hulisani was in full preach mode.
Hulisani was in full preach mode.
Image: Via Hulisani's Instagram

Many parts of the country are experiencing rain, with Hulisani Ravele comparing it to life.

Taking to social media this week, Hulisani drew comparisons between the rain and heartbreak, saying: “Sometimes when it rains, your car gets wet even if you parked it under a carport. It’s like that in life too. When you think you’ve taken cover to guard your heart, your spirit, and then an unexpected splash hits you.”

She encouraged all those who are struggling to “take heart” and believe that “the sun will shine again”.

Hulisani had her own heartbreak last year, when she split from Sipho “Psyfo” Ngwenya.

In an interview with Destiny, Hulisani said media reports about the split made her seem more upset than she was about the break-up, causing concern among her family members, who would visit her to make sure she was OK. 

“I’m very close to both sides of my family. I’m one of 39 first-generation grandchildren — and that’s just on my mom’s side! Even so, I didn’t speak to some family members for several months because they couldn’t accept our decision to end our relationship. I heard ‘Just give him a chance’ more times than I could bear.”

