Ntsiki Mazwai: Moja Love did nothing for me
Ntsiki Mazwai has opened up about her departure from Moja Love, saying the channel did nothing to boost her career.
The outspoken musician and poet was a host on the channel's talk show, Show Me Love, but left at the end of August.
She was complimentary about the channel when she moved on, telling fans: “It's been amazing and I have grown a lot.”
Fast-forward three months and the star has again reflected on her time on the show, telling her Twitter followers that she got more coverage away from the channel.
“Actually Moja Love did nothing for me to be honest. It used to stress my audience that I wasn't free to speak. The minute I stopped at Moja Love suddenly everybody was paying attention to me and making me trend every three days. Let's be honest.”
She said it was clear it was not her journey.
“I didn't get even one media interview for Moja Love. I didn't get any hype. In fact, if anything, it was clear as day that it just wasn't my journey. My name started being alive again after I left and dropped new music,UGogo and Qhawe.”
She said fans should respect her for leaving with no drama.
