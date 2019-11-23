TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Boity takes on hip-hop looks

23 November 2019 - 10:00 By Masego Seemela
Boity looks super-cool with her new hip hop vibe.
Image: Instagram/ Boity Thulo

Rapper Boity is coming to her own as a hip hop star and fans are so here for it.

Despite getting mixed responses when word first broke out that she was taking on rapping after being an actress and presenter for a young minute, her followers are now super-glad she has joined the hip hop fraternity.

Pushing that “big drip” swag, Boity shared a series of hip hop inspired looks that got tongues wagging on social media.

BIG DRIP! 👑

Not only did the Wuz Dat hitmaker bring some drip, but she also served a mad performance at Sunday night's Idols SA finale which she said made her proud.

She took to Instagram and shared how excited she was about finally being able to perform on a stage as big as that of the singing competition.

“We did it! I used to visualise myself performing on the Idols stage. This was before I even ventured into music. Then I get to close the show?! Wild, hey?! 😭🙏🏾 Thank you all soooo so much for the love! I will never be able to explain how much it means to me!!”

