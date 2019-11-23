SNAPS | Boity takes on hip-hop looks

Rapper Boity is coming to her own as a hip hop star and fans are so here for it.

Despite getting mixed responses when word first broke out that she was taking on rapping after being an actress and presenter for a young minute, her followers are now super-glad she has joined the hip hop fraternity.

Pushing that “big drip” swag, Boity shared a series of hip hop inspired looks that got tongues wagging on social media.