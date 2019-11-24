TshisaLIVE

Zizo Tshwete: I have never been more certain of who I am

24 November 2019 - 08:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Zizo Tshwete wrote a love letter to herself.
Image: Gallo Images / Oupa Bopape

TV presenter Zizo Tshwete is glowing with confidence and says she has never been more certain of who she is and her purpose.

Zizo took to social media recently to post a picture of herself and leave a lengthy love note.

“There she is! I have never been more certain of 'Who I am, Where I am, Why I am here and What my opportunities are to do something about it' (NDW). I am just so grateful for life,” she wrote.

“I am covered by Light. I am perfectly protected. I am growing every single day. I have more reasons to smile than I could ever count. I am empowered with the weapons to take on any challenge. I am a living testimony of the absolute power of the Infinite Intelligence,” she added.

The star opened up earlier this year about motherhood and the joy she experiences with her son.

“Sometimes when I call out to him I go, 'Hello sweet angel'. This week ,when he replied, he said, 'Hello sweet mama', and my heart just melted.

“And his latest thing now is to go around calling me 'mama ka V' and then he'll come and give me the biggest hug and the biggest kiss, as if he knows it's exactly what I need at those times ... which I'm sure he does because we have our own way of communicating. It's the best experience, but the hardest job of my life.”

