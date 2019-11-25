Basetsana Kumalo opens up about the pain of miscarriage

TV mogul and businesswoman Basetsana Kumalo has detailed the painful journey of suffering a miscarriage under public scrutiny.

While doing media runs for her new book Bassie: My Journey of Hope, Basetsana shared a video clip from a recent interview on CliffCentral on Instagram, where she spoke about her struggle to start a family while in the public eye.

“It was just beyond painful to battle your fertility journey in public, wherein one day you'll be written about that you're having a baby and the next day they say she's lost the baby. I mean the 20 weeks [in which] I lost the twins in 2007.”

Basetsana added that she felt betrayed by her own body and blamed herself for not taking it easy during her pregnancy.

“It also makes you doubt yourself ... also I had to make sure I don't lose hope and faith that I will be a mother of many. It's something that's always been in my consciousness and I knew I was going to be a mother.

“Even when it didn't look possible, I refused to give up, I refused to quit, I refused to believe that it was not for me and thank God, I've got three beautiful children today who are just remarkable.”

Basetsana said she and hubby Romeo had done a good job of keeping their lives very private to raise their children in the most normal way possible.