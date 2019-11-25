TshisaLIVE

Basetsana Kumalo opens up about the pain of miscarriage

'I refused to give up, I refused to quit, I refused to believe that it was not for me and thank God, I've got three beautiful children today who are just remarkable'

25 November 2019 - 06:00 By Masego Seemela
Basetsana Kumalo talks about marriage and the emancipation of women on CliffCentral.
Basetsana Kumalo talks about marriage and the emancipation of women on CliffCentral.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

TV mogul and businesswoman Basetsana Kumalo has detailed the painful journey of  suffering a miscarriage under public scrutiny.

While doing media runs for her new book Bassie: My Journey of Hope, Basetsana shared a video clip from a recent interview on CliffCentral on Instagram, where she spoke about her struggle to start a family while in the public eye.

“It was just beyond painful to battle your fertility journey in public, wherein one day you'll be written about that you're having a baby and the next day they say she's lost the baby. I mean the 20 weeks [in which] I lost the twins in 2007.”  

Basetsana added that she felt betrayed by her own body and blamed herself for not taking it easy during her pregnancy.

“It also makes you doubt yourself ... also I had to make sure I don't lose hope and faith that I will be a mother of many. It's something that's always been in my consciousness and I knew I was going to be a mother.

“Even when it didn't look possible, I refused to give up, I refused to quit, I refused to believe that it was not for me and thank God, I've got three beautiful children today who are just remarkable.”

Basetsana said she and hubby Romeo had done a good job of keeping their lives very private to raise their children in the most normal way possible.

Two days before releasing her book, Bassie shared an Instagram post detailing the inspiration behind it.

“Why now? I was was always going to write my memoir, it was just a matter of when? But now, 25 years of my walk with the Lord, of freedom, of being a public figure, and of being in business.

“I have been through a lot, faced ups and downs, and I said: ‘Maybe somebody, someday, would be able to look at my journey of hope, and it would reignite in them the hope that they can also overcome whatever it is they are facing’.”

Q&A with Basetsana Kumalo

'Writing about all the things I have been through in my life was a remarkable opportunity to reconnect with myself and to give myself permission to ...
Books
6 days ago

Bassie showered with 'royal gift' to mark the end of 'Top Billing'

Here's how Bassie marked the end of 'Top Billing'
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

(Non) Fiction Friday | Basetsana Kumalo's 'Bassie: My Journey of Hope'

There I was, a sixteen-year-old, Tata had been out of prison for just a few months, and I had the great privilege to be invited to meet him and break ...
Books
1 month ago

Basetsana Kumalo on the end of 'Top Billing': It's been quite a ride

'Thank you SA for allowing us in your homes for 25 years'
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Nonhle Jali’s daughter gets into Ivy League school & it’s a really big deal TshisaLIVE
  2. Sho Madjozi declined to perform at Burna Boy concert TshisaLIVE
  3. From new bae to married with a child? 7 snaps of Itu Khune and Sphelele TshisaLIVE
  4. Kelly K's headscarf causes a stir - 'Like I care about being more respected?' TshisaLIVE
  5. Ayanda Borotho: Girls must stop seeing marriage as the ultimate accomplishment TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Onlookers flock to scene of a brazen cash-in-transit heist
Five spicy Malema quotes in lead-up to December's EFF conference
X