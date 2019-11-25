TshisaLIVE

Fikile Mbalula isn’t a fan of Miss SA’s 'Wave of Love' costume

25 November 2019 - 09:31 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Fikile Mbalula has given Zozibini Tunzi's 'Wave of Love' costume a no.
Fikile Mbalula has given Zozibini Tunzi's 'Wave of Love' costume a no.
Image: Sunday Times

If social media is anything to go by, it is safe to say that South Africans are not impressed with Miss SA's “Wave of Love” costume.

At the weekend, Zozibini Tunzi revealed the national costume she will wear at the Miss Universe pageant, after calling on men to write love letters honouring the women of Mzansi, as part of the United Nations' #HeForShe campaign, which promotes gender equality.

However, the costume got a “no” from Fikile Mbalula.

The transport minister said “our queen” didn't deserve it.

He joins many social media users who were unimpressed.

The costume was designed by Lloyd Kandlin, who was also responsible for the national costume worn by 2017 Miss Universe winner Demi-Leigh Nel-Pieters.

It is made up of more than 2,000 ribbons of love notes written on about 50m of recycled fabric. Zozibini will wear it at the Miss Universe pageant gala in Atlanta, Georgia, on December 9.

“Each ribbon took about two minutes to weave into the costume. We have about 40m of spring steel holding it up, so the dress weighs 10kg. A lot for her tiny frame. The crown adds another 1.5kg,” Lloyd told Sunday Times.

“The beads drip from the costume like little droplets, catching the eye and creating movement from the piece.

“Her bodysuit is corseted and incorporates traditional Xhosa, Zulu and Ndebele prints. It is simple and strong, and keeps the focus on the ribbons.”

MORE

Screwdrivers & how-to videos: Inside Zozibini Tunzi's Miss Universe love dress

Before Miss SA struts her stuff at Miss Universe next month, she will have to assemble her four-piece outfit - with the help of a screwdriver and a ...
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Miss SA asks the country's men to write love letters to women

Zozibini wants to fly the flag in the US, with the support of SA men
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Miss SA reveals her 'Wave of Love' dress - men's love letters to women

Miss SA has revealed her National costume to be worn at the Miss Universe pageant on December 9.
Lifestyle
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Nonhle Jali’s daughter gets into Ivy League school & it’s a really big deal TshisaLIVE
  2. From new bae to married with a child? 7 snaps of Itu Khune and Sphelele TshisaLIVE
  3. Sho Madjozi declined to perform at Burna Boy concert TshisaLIVE
  4. Kelly K's headscarf causes a stir - 'Like I care about being more respected?' TshisaLIVE
  5. Ayanda Borotho: Girls must stop seeing marriage as the ultimate accomplishment TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Onlookers flock to scene of a brazen cash-in-transit heist
Five spicy Malema quotes in lead-up to December's EFF conference
X