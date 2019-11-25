Fikile Mbalula isn’t a fan of Miss SA’s 'Wave of Love' costume

If social media is anything to go by, it is safe to say that South Africans are not impressed with Miss SA's “Wave of Love” costume.

At the weekend, Zozibini Tunzi revealed the national costume she will wear at the Miss Universe pageant, after calling on men to write love letters honouring the women of Mzansi, as part of the United Nations' #HeForShe campaign, which promotes gender equality.

However, the costume got a “no” from Fikile Mbalula.

The transport minister said “our queen” didn't deserve it.

He joins many social media users who were unimpressed.