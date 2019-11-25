Fikile Mbalula isn’t a fan of Miss SA’s 'Wave of Love' costume
If social media is anything to go by, it is safe to say that South Africans are not impressed with Miss SA's “Wave of Love” costume.
At the weekend, Zozibini Tunzi revealed the national costume she will wear at the Miss Universe pageant, after calling on men to write love letters honouring the women of Mzansi, as part of the United Nations' #HeForShe campaign, which promotes gender equality.
However, the costume got a “no” from Fikile Mbalula.
The transport minister said “our queen” didn't deserve it.
He joins many social media users who were unimpressed.
What are they doing ? To our queen 👇👇👇👇No man pic.twitter.com/5bvR939Ic6— Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) November 22, 2019
The costume was designed by Lloyd Kandlin, who was also responsible for the national costume worn by 2017 Miss Universe winner Demi-Leigh Nel-Pieters.
It is made up of more than 2,000 ribbons of love notes written on about 50m of recycled fabric. Zozibini will wear it at the Miss Universe pageant gala in Atlanta, Georgia, on December 9.
“Each ribbon took about two minutes to weave into the costume. We have about 40m of spring steel holding it up, so the dress weighs 10kg. A lot for her tiny frame. The crown adds another 1.5kg,” Lloyd told Sunday Times.
“The beads drip from the costume like little droplets, catching the eye and creating movement from the piece.
“Her bodysuit is corseted and incorporates traditional Xhosa, Zulu and Ndebele prints. It is simple and strong, and keeps the focus on the ribbons.”