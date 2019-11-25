Prince Kaybee's plans to retire from music at age 40: 'I need to shift gears'

With all the success he's achieved thus far, Prince Kaybee wants to retire at age 40.

The renowned DJ shared that he planned to retire from music in about nine years and left his Twitter followers in their feels making them look again at how they've shaped their lives.

“Knowing that I’m retiring at 40, that's only ten years from now. I really need to shift gears quickly so that I achieve all the things I want in my career. Damn from next year it will be nine years left.”