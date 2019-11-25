Prince Kaybee's plans to retire from music at age 40: 'I need to shift gears'
With all the success he's achieved thus far, Prince Kaybee wants to retire at age 40.
The renowned DJ shared that he planned to retire from music in about nine years and left his Twitter followers in their feels making them look again at how they've shaped their lives.
“Knowing that I’m retiring at 40, that's only ten years from now. I really need to shift gears quickly so that I achieve all the things I want in my career. Damn from next year it will be nine years left.”
While many tweeps felt that they hadn't done much with their lives and still needed more time to push to where they needed to be, Kaybee encouraged them to “keep going”.
Kaybee has had a great 2019 musically and produced a lot of club bangers this year alone.
In a sit-down interview with TshisaLIVE, Kaybee talked about the reason behind his recent nine-track EP, which he said was trying to “cross over” and show his growth as an artist.
“I feel like if you grow in silence it's worse because people will keep wondering where you are, while you're still figuring yourself and growing as an artist.
“This EP is my growth, this is the new me. I feel like people should know it so that when I come in very hard with the new stuff at least there's a foundation.”