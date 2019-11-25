Sjava, Nadia Nakai and Nasty C win at Afrima Awards in Nigeria

Rapper Nadia Nakai is ending 2019 like a beast, scooping three awards in less than a week.

The Bragga star added to her SA Hip-Hop Awards win last week with two trophies at the Afrima Awards in Nigeria over the weekend.

Nadia won the Best Female Artist Southern Africa and Best Artist, Duo or Group in African Hip Hop awards.

Sis was over the moon and took to Instagram to celebrate with fans.

“Nothing goes unnoticed in Gods Eyes! I'm Bringing two awards home!” she wrote.