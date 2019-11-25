TshisaLIVE

Sjava, Nadia Nakai and Nasty C win at Afrima Awards in Nigeria

25 November 2019 - 10:19 By Kyle Zeeman
Nadia Nakai stays winning.
Image: Instagram/Nadia Nakai

Rapper Nadia Nakai is ending 2019 like a beast, scooping three awards in less than a week.

The Bragga star added to her SA Hip-Hop Awards win last week with two trophies at the Afrima Awards in Nigeria over the weekend.

Nadia won the Best Female Artist Southern Africa and Best Artist, Duo or Group in African Hip Hop awards.

Sis was over the moon and took to Instagram to celebrate with fans.

Nothing goes unnoticed in Gods Eyes! I'm Bringing two awards home!” she wrote.

Nasty C also won big at the awards, taking home the prestigious Best African Rapper/Lyricist award.

He also scooped the Best African Collaboration prize for his track, SMA, featuring Rowlene.

BET Award-winner Sjava added another trophy to his growing collection, taking home the Best Male Artist in Southern Africa prize.

The muso took to the stage in Zulu traditional attire and addressed the crowd in vernac.

