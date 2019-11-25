Yvonne Chaka Chaka hits back at 'Giyani: Land of Blood' Xitsonga criticism
Veteran musician and humanitarian Yvonne Chaka Chaka has hit back at those who criticised her Xitsonga.
The Giyani: Land of Blood star took to social media recently to thank fans for their support of the series, which ends on Tuesday.
She delivered her message in Xitsonga.
A message from our legend expressing her gratitude. @YvonneChakaX2 thank you for sharing your gift. pic.twitter.com/f2g7BOvsWO— GiyaniSABC2 (@GiyaniSABC2) November 24, 2019
While many were touched by the gesture, one fan slammed Ma Yvonne for using “very very simplified Xitsonga mixed with English”.
Ma Yvonne was not here for it and asked the fan what the problem was.
“Kana where is the problem? Our program is called Giyani: Land of Blood. Wena ge wari problem ke ingi?”
Kana where is the problem ? Our program is called Giyani land of blood. Wena ge wari problem ke ingi. ?? https://t.co/HbCDawp6sK— Yvonne Chaka Chaka (@YvonneChakaX2) November 24, 2019
Angry fans of SA's first Xitsonga drama started a petition to keep the show on screens after it was announced last week that it would be coming to an end.
The telenovela, which also features Ndivhuwo Mutsila and Candy Tsa Mandebele will be replaced by another telenovela, Lithapo, in January.
Sunday World reported that the SABC was planning to backtrack on the announcement and had asked the show's producers to shoot a second season.
SABC spokesperson Mmoni Seapolelo said the broadcaster had “noted the concerns raised by its audience on several social media platforms and would like to assure the public that the corporation remains highly committed to cater for the diverse South African society by ensuring that its programming is representative of all South Africans.”