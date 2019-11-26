TshisaLIVE

'Diamonds are gays' best friend' - Somhale ready for round 2

'Choosing stones for the white wedding was so much fun'

26 November 2019 - 08:01 By Masego Seemela
Just two months after their lavish traditional wedding, Somizi and his hubby Mohale are already planning their second wedding.

Somhale, as they are known on these streets, got married during an extravagant affair in September at Kibler Park. 

Somizi shared a video on Instagram, revealing white wedding preparations were under way. Known for being lovers of nice things, the video shows the couple looking at diamond options for their wedding bands. 

The Idols SA judge captioned the video, "Diamonds are gays' best friend ... Choosing stones for the white wedding was so much fun."

The presentation was done by celebrity jeweller Nungu Diamonds, who also designed Solo and Dineo Langa's wedding bands earlier this year.

In a post he shared in August on Instagram, Somizi revealed that their white wedding would take place in January 2020. 

Earlier this year, Sunday Sun reported that the much awaited wedding would take place at four different venues, with the main ceremony being staged on the Nelson Mandela Bridge in Braamfontein, Johannesburg.

