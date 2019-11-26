'Exhausted' Cassper explains DJ Fresh interview no show

Rapper Cassper Nyovest has explained why he did not make a scheduled interview with DJ Fresh on Monday, telling fans he was exhausted and having a really bad day.

The star was apparently set to appear on DJ Fresh's 947 radio show. When a follower said he was unprofessional, the Doc Shebeleza hitmaker explained he was going through the most at the moment.

“Then there's this. People would rather see you break down or bedridden than understand when you are tired or not feeling well. I won't always be at my best, I won't be okay every single time.

“I'm sorry I couldn't make Fresh's show today. I was literally passing out on set. I'm human,” he added.