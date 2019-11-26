TshisaLIVE

'Exhausted' Cassper explains DJ Fresh interview no show

26 November 2019 - 11:09 By Kyle Zeeman
Cassper Nyovest apologised for not making the interview.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

Rapper Cassper Nyovest has explained why he did not make a scheduled interview with DJ Fresh on Monday, telling fans he was exhausted and having a really bad day.

The star was apparently set to appear on DJ Fresh's 947 radio show. When a follower said he was unprofessional, the Doc Shebeleza hitmaker explained he was going through the most at the moment.

“Then there's this. People would rather see you break down or bedridden than understand when you are tired or not feeling well. I won't always be at my best, I won't be okay every single time.

“I'm sorry I couldn't make Fresh's show today. I was literally passing out on set. I'm human,” he added.

Cassper said he felt like quitting at times and couldn't wait to retire.

“Yesterday was a tough day. I don't usually have bad days as I am an optimistic human in general, but man, it gets hard sometimes. I get weak sometimes. Today's a new day though. Gadda push! Pray until something happens!” he said on the platform on Tuesday.

“I wish people would understand how hard this is, but they don't and they won't. Like, it's so hard. I can't put it in words. Go thata, go botlhoko. Yoh! Modimo gwitsi wena. Ke kopa matla le botlhale. May #FillUpRoyalBafokeng be a success, may it touch my people and inspire them.”

