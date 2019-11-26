TshisaLIVE

Itu Khune branches out for brunch with his sister and gets dragged

26 November 2019 - 14:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Twitter dragged Itu for his spelling.
Twitter dragged Itu for his spelling.
Image: Twitter/ Itu Khune

Bafana Bafana and Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune has, in the past, been dragged for his personal life and dress sense. This week, he faced the Twitter firing squad for his spelling.

Itu was out for a meal with his sister on Monday and posted a snap of them living their best lives.

But poor Itu was soon the talk of the TLs for spelling "brunch" wrong. Instead, he wrote that he was having “branch” with his sister.

It was chaos as the spelling police came for the footballer.

Itu laughed off the moemish, sending a face-palm emoji to a follower who called him out.

MORE

Itu Khune hits back at vulgar dig from tweep

Itu told the user that no one deserved to be called such rude names and he should get some manners.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Khune breaks his silence on pregnancy rumours: It's a big step, but I'm ready

Did Itu just confirm he's going to be pops?
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

Lobola and a Makoti! Itu Khune set to marry Sphelele

Social media is also convinced they are about to be parents
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Nonhle Jali’s daughter gets into Ivy League school & it’s a really big deal TshisaLIVE
  2. Generations: The Legacy on hold amid 'contractual dispute' TshisaLIVE
  3. From new bae to married with a child? 7 snaps of Itu Khune and Sphelele TshisaLIVE
  4. Ayanda Borotho: Girls must stop seeing marriage as the ultimate accomplishment TshisaLIVE
  5. Isidingo to be canned for failing to attract advertisers: Report TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'Drunk' cop 'ignores' woman and child's cries for help in holding cell.
Police crackdown on Witbank prostitution
X