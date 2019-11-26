Itu Khune branches out for brunch with his sister and gets dragged
Bafana Bafana and Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune has, in the past, been dragged for his personal life and dress sense. This week, he faced the Twitter firing squad for his spelling.
Itu was out for a meal with his sister on Monday and posted a snap of them living their best lives.
Having Branch with my lil’Sis @emkhune apparently we look alike 🤣🤦🏽♂️ pic.twitter.com/458raenAj9— IIKHUNE3216 (@IIKHUNE_32_16) November 25, 2019
But poor Itu was soon the talk of the TLs for spelling "brunch" wrong. Instead, he wrote that he was having “branch” with his sister.
It was chaos as the spelling police came for the footballer.
Maybe he was really eating a branch 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/BoBtX4aqL5— JESUS IS KING 🙌🏾 (@TumiMoutlana) November 25, 2019
Branch or Lunch 🤔🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/p4ZRpKbBL0— Walter Wale Downs (@Walle_Muhenyeri) November 26, 2019
It’s “brunch” my captain...brunch!!! Eyi isingisi lesi my leader 😀— TheChallenger (@DondaMashobane) November 25, 2019
Brother Itu, please do not open branches in every province. Enjoy brunch with the lil sis 💕— Afrikan_Paw_Print🔱 (@Berv_lee) November 26, 2019
Itu laughed off the moemish, sending a face-palm emoji to a follower who called him out.