Minnie Dlamini on her brother’s death: 'I’m so sad, who do I call now?'
TV personality Minnie Dlamini-Jones has been open about her journey of healing after the death of her younger brother, Khosini.
Khosini died in September after suffering from a brain aneurysm that saw him spend a lengthy period in ICU.
Letting fans in on her emotional state on Monday, Minnie said she was “sad” and didn't know who to call now that Khosini was dead.
Last month, Minnie told fans she was still struggling with everything that was going on and asked that journalists give her some time.
“I get it journalists have a job to do, but it's my first time out since his passing. I don't want to talk about it, but also it's too soon. My job is to show up and I will, but I'm still hurting.”
She also shared a touching post about being strong after losing a loved one.
“It doesn't get easier, you just learn to live with it. I don't know what that means yet, but I'll let you know,” she wrote.
Minnie also posted about life's difficulties and the strength needed to survive them.
You don't know how strong you are until it's the only option you have...— Minnie Dlamini Jones (@MinnieDlamini) September 21, 2019