UK grime artist Stormzy is coming to SA!
Award-winning UK grime superstar Stormzy is heading to SA.
The muso, who has nearly single-handedly taken the underground electronic dance and hip hop genre to the world, will headline the Rocking The Daisies Music Festival next year.
The festival runs from 2 until 4 October 2020, with limited tickets now on sale at a cost of R595.
@stormzy is headlining Rocking the Daisies 2020! ⚡️ LIMITED #Daisies15 Festive Tickets now on sale for R595 excluding camping. Book now: https://t.co/XRu63SC4VK pic.twitter.com/MGSUZDpqqG— Rocking the Daisies (@RockingTheDaisy) November 26, 2019
The 26-year-old has topped charts with his hits, including Vossi Bop, Big for Your Boots, Cigarettes & Cush and Blinded by Your Grace, Pt. 2.
He made history earlier this year when he became the first-ever UK rapper to headline the prestigious Glastonbury Music Festival.