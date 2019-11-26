TshisaLIVE

UK grime artist Stormzy is coming to SA!

26 November 2019 - 11:19 By Kyle Zeeman
Stormzy will headline the Rocking The Daisies Music Festival next year.
Image: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Award-winning UK grime superstar Stormzy is heading to SA.

The muso, who has nearly single-handedly taken the underground electronic dance and hip hop genre to the world, will headline the Rocking The Daisies Music Festival next year.

The festival runs from 2 until 4 October 2020, with limited tickets now on sale at a cost of R595.

The 26-year-old has topped charts with his hits, including Vossi Bop, Big for Your Boots, Cigarettes & Cush and Blinded by Your Grace, Pt. 2.

He made history earlier this year when he became the first-ever UK rapper to headline the prestigious Glastonbury Music Festival.

SA rappers headlining Rocking the Daisies 2019

The SA rappers to headline the show include Cassper Nyovest, Nasty C, Sho Madjozi and songstress Shekhinah.
