WATCH | Robbie Wessels' tribute to Siya Kolisi receives mixed reactions
Afrikaans singer Robbie Wessels' tribute song in honour of Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has garnered mixed reactions on social media.
It became a talking point after an interview on 702 this week.
“I have a kweshin for Robbie Wessels, who has released the song, Siya Kolisi ... Robbie, what is your position on the land question, broer?” asked host Eusebius Mckaiser.
Siya made history by becoming the first black man to lead the men in green and gold to a Rugby World Cup victory.
The team beat England 32-12 to win the 2019 Webb Ellis trophy in Japan on November 2.
The singer, whose music mostly focuses on rugby, released the song on November 21. It's about Siya breaking the barriers of culture and race, and changing people's mindsets.
In it, Robbie said Siya showed the nation we are stronger together.
“When we come together, we're the best that we can be,” he said.
Robbie Wessels
Some tweeps gave Robbie a pat on the back for trying to unite the country. Others weighed in on the land issue.
Here are some of the reactions:
