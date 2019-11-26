Yanga Chief on meeting AKA and his struggles as a Xhosa rapper

While Yanga Chief scooped the coveted Song of the Year trophy at the recent SA Hip-Hop Awards, breaking into the industry as a Xhosa rapper has not been a walk in the park.

In an interview with SlikourOnLife, Yanga revealed that it took a long time for people to catch on to his vibe as an artist pushing Xhosa rap. He even claimed that music distributors have something against Xhosa people.

“Just by looking at the mainstream Xhosa rappers, I've always felt that there was an unfair bias against Xhosa rappers. Like Motswako has its shine, Soweto rap did its thing, even Durban had its moment - and when you talk about Eastern Cape, it's like [only] this artist and this artist - that's it!”