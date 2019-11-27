Halala! Sho Madjozi and Busiswa make CNN top African artists list
Mzansi musos stay winning overseas, with two artists making the CNN Africa's Biggest Music Stars list for 2019.
Sho Madjozi and Busiswa were named on the list of ten artists dominating the continent and taking its music to the world.
They were joined by, among others, Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, Slap Dee and Wizkid.
The publication drew attention to Sho's success at the BET Awards earlier this year.
“South African singer Sho Madjozi won the 2019 BET New International Act. In her acceptance speech, she said: 'My story is a testament that you can come from any village, in any forgotten part of the world and still be a superstar'.”
Busiswa was remembered for her breakthrough hit, My Name Is, with DJ Zinhle
“South African singer-songwriter and poet Busiswa Gqulu gained prominence after featuring on popular SA DJ Zinhle's song, My Name Is.”
Busiswa freaked out when she heard she had made the list.
Taking to social media, she posted a link to the article and wrote: "(I) won't even front. I can't believe I'm on this list, YIKESSSS !!!”
The star will give fans an intimate look into her life and struggled with the release of her biographical documentary, Busiswa: An Unbreakable Story.
The story, narrated by the star, will detail her rise to fame from humble beginnings in Mthatha, Eastern Cape.
Busiswa has had an incredible year and it reached a new level in July when her song with Beyoncé and Moonchild, My Power, was released on Bey's The Lion King: The Gift album.
Sis even got a shout-out from US actress Halle Berry late last month.
