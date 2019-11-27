Maphorisa slammed for 'overworking' Kabza de Small
DJ Maphorisa found himself facing the Twitter firing squad this week after he was accused of “over working” Kabza de Small.
The two have been working on several collaborations together, and are fan's favourite to scoop the prestigious Song of the Year award in December.
Fans were concerned about Kabza's health after Maphorisa posted a video of him in an attempt to hype Kabza's next gig. .
Catch Piano King Kabza De Small @zone6venue Porrylandneonparty 29th Nov— LawdOfTheHits LOTH (@DjMaphorisa) November 25, 2019
Few Tickets lets 🤯🙆🏾♂️ pic.twitter.com/EVSsg5CNL3
Although Lawd Porry's motives seemed good, many thought Kabza looked exhausted in the video and slammed Maphorisa for not allowing Kabza to rest.
They also accused him of riding Kabza's wave.
Even though Maphorisa hasn't said anything regarding the allegations, in July he put the haters in their place after weeks of being dragged on social media.
He shut down comments from Tweeps who were saying he was “capitalising” on Kabza's fame.
Maphorisa took to Twitter to let people know the hate won't stop his shine.
“Everyone wants a piece of Scorpion Kings. Haters want it down on platforms. Guys are jealous (of me), saying I am using Kabza. Why all this hate while everyone loves this project? Since Kabza started working with me has he ever missed a gig? So we don't deserve it?”
Everyone wants a peace of Scorpion Kings 💔— LawdOfTheHits LOTH (@DjMaphorisa) July 22, 2019
Haters want it down on platforms
Guys are jealous saying iam using Kabza
Why all this hate while everyone loves this project
Since Kabza started working with me has he ever missed a gig?
So we dnt deserve it?