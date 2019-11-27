'Rhythm City' actress Itumeleng Bokaba’s maternity shoot is EVERYTHING!
Rhythm City actress Itumeleng Bokaba is one glowing mama-to-be and her latest maternity shoot proves it!
Itumeleng shared her adorable shoot on Instagram, leaving many feeling broody AF!
Rocking all black, with a rose-like crown, the actress looked like the queen mother she is set to be to her bundle of joy.
As she waits in anticipation for her little one, Itumeleng took the time to thank the maker for blessing her with a “gift” she hasn't even met.
“I thank God for every single blessing I have received and especially this. It is by far the greatest and most life-changing gift ever. I promise to cherish and take care of baby through thick and thin. Mama loves you.”
View this post on Instagram
I thank God for every single blessing I have recieved and especially this. It is by far the greatest and most life changing gift ever. I promise to cherish and take care of baby through thick and thin. Mama loves you💋 📷: @_emmy.photography 💄: @kaylamorrismakeupartistry 👗: myself 👑: special thanks to @theenword for the crowns
The former Yo.TV star announced a week ago that she was going to be a mom by posting a picture, with the words “coming soon” written on it. She followed it up with an ultrasound photo.
Responding to one of her many surprised fans, Itumeleng said she couldn't wait to hold her little one in her arms.