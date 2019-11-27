'Rhythm City' actress Itumeleng Bokaba’s maternity shoot is EVERYTHING!

Rhythm City actress Itumeleng Bokaba is one glowing mama-to-be and her latest maternity shoot proves it!

Itumeleng shared her adorable shoot on Instagram, leaving many feeling broody AF!

Rocking all black, with a rose-like crown, the actress looked like the queen mother she is set to be to her bundle of joy.

As she waits in anticipation for her little one, Itumeleng took the time to thank the maker for blessing her with a “gift” she hasn't even met.

“I thank God for every single blessing I have received and especially this. It is by far the greatest and most life-changing gift ever. I promise to cherish and take care of baby through thick and thin. Mama loves you.”