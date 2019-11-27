TshisaLIVE

Sizwe Dhlomo weighs in on prison braai debate

27 November 2019 - 14:00 By Masego Seemela
Sizwe Dhlomo hit back at a tweep who said the meat could have been bought with taxpayers' money.
Image: (Photo by Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu)

Social media users are in a tug of war over pictures of inmates allegedly having a braai in prison.

The debate started when a tweep asked for people's opinions on the issue This sparked comments from disgruntled Twitter users, who said it was unfair that inmates had the “luxury” to braai meat.  

It is not clear where or when the picture was taken. Several attempts by TshisaLIVE to get comment from the Department of Correctional Services were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article. 

While some couldn't decide if it was wrong or right, TV personality Sizwe Dhlomo weighed in with his views.

The star asked those who judged the inmates how they would feel if the prisoners “play football or sing or dance”.

He went on to clap back at a tweep who asked whether singing and playing football made the inmates crave meat.

“Does being in prison mean they shouldn’t have meat? Are you stupid or just pretending?” Sizwe hit back.

He also responded to a tweep who said the meat could have been bought with taxpayers' money.

“You don’t know any of that. Maybe one of the prisoner’s family donated the meat. Maybe it’s a person’s birthday. Stop projecting!”

Here are some of the reactions to the debate:

