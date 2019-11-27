Sizwe Dhlomo weighs in on prison braai debate
Social media users are in a tug of war over pictures of inmates allegedly having a braai in prison.
The debate started when a tweep asked for people's opinions on the issue This sparked comments from disgruntled Twitter users, who said it was unfair that inmates had the “luxury” to braai meat.
It is not clear where or when the picture was taken. Several attempts by TshisaLIVE to get comment from the Department of Correctional Services were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article.
While some couldn't decide if it was wrong or right, TV personality Sizwe Dhlomo weighed in with his views.
What do you mean? There’s no take... ninjas are prepping their own meal. WTF? How do you feel when they play football or sing or dance? https://t.co/wfQvMASmhF— Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) November 26, 2019
The star asked those who judged the inmates how they would feel if the prisoners “play football or sing or dance”.
He went on to clap back at a tweep who asked whether singing and playing football made the inmates crave meat.
“Does being in prison mean they shouldn’t have meat? Are you stupid or just pretending?” Sizwe hit back.
Does being in prison mean they shouldn’t have meat? Are you stupid or just pretending? https://t.co/bKv4DS1Ycm— Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) November 26, 2019
He also responded to a tweep who said the meat could have been bought with taxpayers' money.
“You don’t know any of that. Maybe one of the prisoner’s family donated the meat. Maybe it’s a person’s birthday. Stop projecting!”
You don’t know any of that. Maybe one of the prisoner’s family donated the meat. Maybe it’s a person’s birthday. Stop projecting! https://t.co/RsWMJcrMZH— Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) November 26, 2019
Maybe because it’s all recreation? Still want to brag about logic? https://t.co/Y79XClsWUi— Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) November 26, 2019
Here are some of the reactions to the debate:
The victim in me wants them in chains breaking stones like political prisoners back then. But they are human aren't they, we should treat them better than they treated us so that they can repent.— thinking One (@khumbuk) November 26, 2019
They are not gonna repent and an offender should loose all human rights the minutes he/she is sentenced— katlego k marabele (@katlegokevinm) November 27, 2019
As part of punishment they should not get any meat , meat is a luxury— Mr T (@BHOVA20) November 26, 2019
Apparently this food is sold to visitors who come through for family day. So they don't even eat it for free when their families come for family day the prisoners sell. Akuve sikuthanda ukuba outraged unnecessarily.— Nomfundo Mcetywa (@MaMcetywa) November 26, 2019
Braai is food but instead of cooking the meat they made a braai-do u want them to starve? They are there to serve their sentences n come back rehabilitated, we don’t want animals in them when they are released.— Mntambo (@soso36738360) November 26, 2019
Funny thing is the same government that "rehabilitates" them, doesn't employ them ones they are out becoz of their criminal records, so they don't even trust their own rehabilitation centres.— Paradox (@Paradox_Author) November 26, 2019
People are funny— Good Genes (@Nkunzi4Brenza) November 26, 2019
Prisoners have Christmas Parties
Family Days
World Aids Days
Tax money paid for that meat. Or did they all contribute? Tax taken from persons who the crimes were committed against— Noluthando ❤️ (@NoxyMissApples) November 26, 2019
I don’t know man. I feel like you’re taking his question likely. I feel like prisoners shouldn’t have that ‘privilege’. Prison is supposed to be a place criminals fear the most. Imagine hearing that your rapist is having a braai in prison, I mean really?— She.Manson🧝🏾♀️ (@ShortShit_Mary) November 26, 2019