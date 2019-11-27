TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Zozibini Tunzi jets off to Miss Universe: I wish my gran was alive to see me now

27 November 2019 - 09:55 By Kyle Zeeman
Miss SA is heading to the Miss Universe pageant.
Image: Supplied/ Miss SA

Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi met dozens of excited fans at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday, as she prepared to jet off to America for the Miss Universe Pageant.

Zozi will represent Mzansi at the event on December 8 in Atlanta, Georgia.

She took time to greet and take snaps with excited fans and family members who had come out to wish her luck.

“I am so grateful for the love that I have received since being crowned Miss SA. I’m especially delighted by the wonderful messages of encouragement, wishing me good luck as I embark on this most thrilling adventure. I’m super-excited. I just hope that I do SA proud.” Zozi said.

The beauty queen preached the power of unity and working together to accomplish our goals as a nation.

Taking to social media, she also thanked fans for always standing by her.

Thank you so much for always showing up for me. You had a choice to be somewhere else, but you chose to share this moment with me. I'm forever grateful. So long SA, off to the universe we go!” she wrote.

Earlier, she took to the platform to say she wished her grandmother could see her now.

“I will never get over what God has done for my family. I wish my grandmother was alive to see me do all the things she said I could do. My heart is so full,” she wrote.

Here are just some of the snaps from her farewell on Tuesday.

Zozi will be flying the SA flag high.
Image: Supplied/ Miss SA
Zozi with Owami Monyatsi, 12, and Siboniso Monyatsi, 10.
Image: Supplied/ Miss SA
Zozi and Oratile Mashigo, 8.
Image: Supplied/ Miss SA
Zozi and Lungisa Tunzi.
Image: Supplied/ Miss SA
Zozi says she will carry a part of SA with her to the pageant.
Image: Supplied/ Miss SA
Zozi will compete at the Miss Universe pageant in America on December 8.
Image: Supplied/ Miss SA

