TshisaLIVE

Sonia Mbele on Hallelujah outburst: I was not under the influence of anything

Sis says she was 'possessed' with the Holy Spirit

27 November 2019 - 12:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Veteran actress and producer Sonia Mbele had audience at the Crown Gospel Awards shocked and laughing at her outbursts.
Veteran actress and producer Sonia Mbele had audience at the Crown Gospel Awards shocked and laughing at her outbursts.
Image: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

Sonia Mbele has hit back at claims that she was “drunk” or under the influence when she took to the stage at the Crown Gospel Awards over the weekend and repeatedly shouted “Hallelujah”.

The veteran actress shocked many when she interjected during an announcement of the Best Gospel Jazz award with high-pitched screams of “Hallelujah”.

She was presenting the award alongside Sipho “Big Fish” Makhabane at the Durban ICC on Sunday.

As videos of the incident were shared online, Sonia found her name on the trends list.

Twitter users debated whether sis was under the influence of something or just feeling happy.

Speaking to Daily Sun, Sonia slammed suggestions she was “on something” and said she was just feeling the Holy Spirit.

“Once I was on stage I got possessed by the Holy Spirit. I was not under the influence of anything. I had not been to Durban for some time and I was just too excited,” she said.

Sipho told the paper he was taken aback by the incident and believed that Sonia may have been uncomfortable with her script, which included references to gender-based violence.

MORE

Sonia Mbele: Christmas has always been special to me

Sonia Mbele loves spending time with loved ones over the festive season.
TshisaLIVE
11 months ago

Sonia Mbele on depression: I even Googled how to commit suicide

Sonia Mbele is all about choosing happiness.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Sonia Mbele on becoming a producer: 'My fame didn't do me any favours'

Actress Sonia Mbele has revealed the hardships that she had to conquer in order to introduce her other talents to Mzansi because people 'boxed' her ...
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago

Most read

  1. Black Coffee on divorce: I don’t owe anyone anything TshisaLIVE
  2. Itu Khune branches out for brunch with his sister and gets dragged TshisaLIVE
  3. Generations: The Legacy on hold amid 'contractual dispute' TshisaLIVE
  4. 'F**k you! You don’t even know me in real life': Sarah Langa claps back at ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Isidingo to be canned for failing to attract advertisers: Report TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'Armed' passengers rob e-hailing driver
Vodacom shop robbed in Hatfield Plaza
X