Sonia Mbele on Hallelujah outburst: I was not under the influence of anything
Sis says she was 'possessed' with the Holy Spirit
Sonia Mbele has hit back at claims that she was “drunk” or under the influence when she took to the stage at the Crown Gospel Awards over the weekend and repeatedly shouted “Hallelujah”.
The veteran actress shocked many when she interjected during an announcement of the Best Gospel Jazz award with high-pitched screams of “Hallelujah”.
She was presenting the award alongside Sipho “Big Fish” Makhabane at the Durban ICC on Sunday.
Wiybo Sonia 😂😂😂😂 #CrownAwards2019 #SoniaMbhele pic.twitter.com/mY5iMI39Y2— Son of the Soil and 211 others (@ingqanga) November 24, 2019
As videos of the incident were shared online, Sonia found her name on the trends list.
Twitter users debated whether sis was under the influence of something or just feeling happy.
Speaking to Daily Sun, Sonia slammed suggestions she was “on something” and said she was just feeling the Holy Spirit.
“Once I was on stage I got possessed by the Holy Spirit. I was not under the influence of anything. I had not been to Durban for some time and I was just too excited,” she said.
Sipho told the paper he was taken aback by the incident and believed that Sonia may have been uncomfortable with her script, which included references to gender-based violence.