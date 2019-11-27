TshisaLIVE

'You're failing us': Fans bid farewell to 'Giyani: Land of Blood'

27 November 2019 - 09:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Veteran musician Yvonne Chaka Chaka has shared her gratitude at being part of the show.
Veteran musician Yvonne Chaka Chaka has shared her gratitude at being part of the show.
Image: Gallo Images/Sunday Times/Alaister Russell

Fans of SA's first Xitsonga drama, Giyani: Land of Blood, were angry and sad when the show came to an end on Tuesday evening.

It was an action-packed finale that left many on the edge of their seats and wanting more when the final credits rolled.

Over on social media, the show's official Twitter page thanked fans for their support and bid everyone farewell.

Actress Yvonne Chaka Chaka, who played one of the leading characters in the telenovela, also thanked fans and producers for her time on the show.

She also teased that she would soon have exciting news for fans.

SABC2 announced last week that the show would be coming to an end and would be replaced by another telenovela, Lithapo, in January.

The decision sparked anger among fans, who started a petition to keep it on screens.

Sunday World reported that the SABC was planning to backtrack on the announcement and had asked the show's producers to shoot a second season.

SABC spokesperson Mmoni Seapolelo said the broadcaster had “noted the concerns raised by its audience on several social media platforms and would like to assure the public that the corporation remains highly committed to cater for the diverse South African society by ensuring that its programming is representative of all South Africans”.

While no announcement has been made about a second season, fans were distraught after the finale.

They flooded Twitter TLs with reactions.

MORE

Yvonne Chaka Chaka hits back at 'Giyani: Land of Blood' Xitsonga criticism

Ma Yvonne's Xitsonga was described by a fan as 'very, very simplified'
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Fan starts petition to keep 'Giyani: Land of Blood' on screens

In 12 hours, the petition had 10,000 signatures
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

SA's first Xitsonga drama Giyani: Land of Blood to end next week

The show will be replaced by another telenovela in January
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Black Coffee on divorce: I don’t owe anyone anything TshisaLIVE
  2. Itu Khune branches out for brunch with his sister and gets dragged TshisaLIVE
  3. Generations: The Legacy on hold amid 'contractual dispute' TshisaLIVE
  4. Isidingo to be canned for failing to attract advertisers: Report TshisaLIVE
  5. 'F**k you! You don’t even know me in real life': Sarah Langa claps back at ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'Drunk' cop 'ignores' woman and child's cries for help in holding cell.
Brazen, bold and booming: A glimpse inside the world of Witbank prostitution
X