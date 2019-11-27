'You're failing us': Fans bid farewell to 'Giyani: Land of Blood'
Fans of SA's first Xitsonga drama, Giyani: Land of Blood, were angry and sad when the show came to an end on Tuesday evening.
It was an action-packed finale that left many on the edge of their seats and wanting more when the final credits rolled.
Over on social media, the show's official Twitter page thanked fans for their support and bid everyone farewell.
Actress Yvonne Chaka Chaka, who played one of the leading characters in the telenovela, also thanked fans and producers for her time on the show.
She also teased that she would soon have exciting news for fans.
SABC2 announced last week that the show would be coming to an end and would be replaced by another telenovela, Lithapo, in January.
The decision sparked anger among fans, who started a petition to keep it on screens.
Sunday World reported that the SABC was planning to backtrack on the announcement and had asked the show's producers to shoot a second season.
SABC spokesperson Mmoni Seapolelo said the broadcaster had “noted the concerns raised by its audience on several social media platforms and would like to assure the public that the corporation remains highly committed to cater for the diverse South African society by ensuring that its programming is representative of all South Africans”.
While no announcement has been made about a second season, fans were distraught after the finale.
They flooded Twitter TLs with reactions.
