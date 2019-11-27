Yvonne Chaka Chaka tells suicidal designer Quiteria Kekana not to give up

Two weeks ago, Quiteria was admitted to hospital after he attempted to end his life for the sixth time.

He confirmed to Sunday Sun that his most recent hospitalisation was due to him overdosing on a combination of pills.

Quiteria told the paper about his financial worries and said there had been threats to his life.

Despite the emotional challenges he's faced in the past, Quiteria said he's ready to turn his life around.

In September, Quiteria launched his first solo fashion collection since the end of the label Quiteria & George at the Durban Fashion Fair.

The Sowetan reported that he and his business partner George Malelu sent shock waves through the fashion world when they ended their successful five-year run that culminated in them dressing superstar Beyoncé during her Global Citizen: Mandela 100 performance in SA in December last year.