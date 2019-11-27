TshisaLIVE

Yvonne Chaka Chaka tells suicidal designer Quiteria Kekana not to give up

27 November 2019 - 13:50 By Masego Seemela
Yvonne Chaka Chaka offered words of support for Quiteria Kekana.
Yvonne Chaka Chaka offered words of support for Quiteria Kekana.
Image: FREDERICK M BROWN/GETTY IMAGES

Well-known designer Quiteria Kekana has survived another suicide attempt and veteran musician Yvonne Chaka Chaka has offered him some words of encouragement. 

Mam'Yvonne extended a warm message of support and comfort on Twitter telling him not to give up. "Just for u to know that God loves u. Never give up my son."

Two weeks ago, Quiteria was admitted to hospital after he attempted to end his life for the sixth time. 

He confirmed to Sunday Sun that his most recent hospitalisation was due to him overdosing on a combination of pills. 

Quiteria told the paper about his financial worries and said there had been threats to his life.

Despite the emotional challenges he's faced in the past, Quiteria said he's ready to turn his life around. 

In September, Quiteria launched his first solo fashion collection since the end of the label Quiteria & George at the Durban Fashion Fair. 

The Sowetan reported that he and his business partner George Malelu sent shock waves through the fashion world when they ended their successful five-year run that culminated in them dressing superstar Beyoncé during her Global Citizen: Mandela 100 performance in SA in December last year.

MORE

Mzansi shines bright in the global spotlight: 9 creatives who slayed 2018

We celebrate talented South Africans who flew our flag high as they dominated in their fields, both locally and abroad
Lifestyle
11 months ago

SOCIALS | Hanging out with global fever folk

Beyoncé fever hit SA last week as that music fest which ropes in international stars to draw a crowd for a preach session to fight world poverty came ...
Lifestyle
11 months ago

IN PICTURES | Beyoncé & other stars help SA designers shine at Global Citizen

The 2018 Global Citizen Festival was a collaboration of music and fashion never seen before on our local shores as it gave SA designers the ...
Lifestyle
11 months ago

Most read

  1. Black Coffee on divorce: I don’t owe anyone anything TshisaLIVE
  2. Itu Khune branches out for brunch with his sister and gets dragged TshisaLIVE
  3. Generations: The Legacy on hold amid 'contractual dispute' TshisaLIVE
  4. 'F**k you! You don’t even know me in real life': Sarah Langa claps back at ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Isidingo to be canned for failing to attract advertisers: Report TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'Armed' passengers rob e-hailing driver
Vodacom shop robbed in Hatfield Plaza
X