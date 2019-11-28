TshisaLIVE

LISTEN | Here are the celebs who won big at Universal's Night of the Stars

28 November 2019 - 16:30 By Masego Seemela
Prince Kaybee has 106.6 million total streams for his album Re Mmino.
Prince Kaybee has 106.6 million total streams for his album Re Mmino.
Image: Instagram/ Prince Kaybee

Boity, Cassper Nyovest, DJ Zinhle, Prince Kaybee, Lady Zamar and Da Capo were just some of the names who managed to rock Mzansi this year through their banging hits.

These artists were honoured at the Night For The Stars on Wednesday night in Johannesburg. The event saw Mzansi's faves gather in one room to hear their names called out and their accomplishments this year honoured.

Their achievements varied from gold and platinum status to awards for radio play, extensive video views, big brand deals and other amazing recognition. The honorees received certified plaques outlining all their achievements.

LISTEN TO THE EVENT: 

Some of the artists honoured included:

• Prince Kaybee, who had 106.6 million total streams for his album Re Mmino.

• Boity, who became the first female rapper to have her single Wuz Dat achieve platinum status with over 1.3 million streams.

• DJ Zinhle, who had her hit song Umlilo certified multi-platinum with over 5.1 million streams in three months.

• Da Capo, who had over 3.5 million streams for his album Indigo Child.

• Cassper Nyovest aka Mufasa had over 5.4 million total streams for two of his singles from his album Sweet and Short.

• Semi Tee had 1.9 million steams in two months for the song Labantwana ama Uber.

• Tellaman got over 7.3 million streams for his single Whipped and 11 million total streams for his album God Decides.

• Kelly Khumalo had 1.5 million streams for her single Jehova.

• Tresor had 8.5 million streams for two singles from his album, Nostalgia.

• Black Coffee achieved 13.7 million streams in Africa for Drive.

• Nasty C's single SMA was certified five-times platinum, with over 22.2 million streams.

• De Mogul SA had over 1.2 million total streams for the single, Ungowam.

Feeling quite impressed with themselves, a few of our faves took to social media to share their accomplishments.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Prince Kaybee's plans to retire from music at age 40: 'I need to shift gears'

Prince Kaybee only has nine years left before he retires.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Boity slays at the MTV Europe Music Awards

Burna Boy beats Nasty C and Prince Kaybee to Best Africa Act
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Nasty C misses out on BET award, but he is no sore loser

Nasty C congratulated Sarkodie on winning the Best International Flow award
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Shimza, Black Coffee and Prince Kaybee win big at Dance Music Awards

Shimza is on cloud nine after the wins.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Itu Khune branches out for brunch with his sister and gets dragged TshisaLIVE
  2. Black Coffee on divorce: I don’t owe anyone anything TshisaLIVE
  3. Maphorisa slammed for 'overworking' Kabza de Small TshisaLIVE
  4. 'F**k you! You don’t even know me in real life': Sarah Langa claps back at ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Generations: The Legacy on hold amid 'contractual dispute' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
'Armed' passengers rob e-hailing driver
X