LISTEN | Here are the celebs who won big at Universal's Night of the Stars

Some of the artists honoured included:





• Prince Kaybee, who had 106.6 million total streams for his album Re Mmino.

• Boity, who became the first female rapper to have her single Wuz Dat achieve platinum status with over 1.3 million streams.

• DJ Zinhle, who had her hit song Umlilo certified multi-platinum with over 5.1 million streams in three months.

• Da Capo, who had over 3.5 million streams for his album Indigo Child.

• Cassper Nyovest aka Mufasa had over 5.4 million total streams for two of his singles from his album Sweet and Short.

• Semi Tee had 1.9 million steams in two months for the song Labantwana ama Uber.

• Tellaman got over 7.3 million streams for his single Whipped and 11 million total streams for his album God Decides.

• Kelly Khumalo had 1.5 million streams for her single Jehova.

• Tresor had 8.5 million streams for two singles from his album, Nostalgia.

• Black Coffee achieved 13.7 million streams in Africa for Drive.

• Nasty C's single SMA was certified five-times platinum, with over 22.2 million streams.

• De Mogul SA had over 1.2 million total streams for the single, Ungowam.

Feeling quite impressed with themselves, a few of our faves took to social media to share their accomplishments.