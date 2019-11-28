LISTEN | Here are the celebs who won big at Universal's Night of the Stars
Boity, Cassper Nyovest, DJ Zinhle, Prince Kaybee, Lady Zamar and Da Capo were just some of the names who managed to rock Mzansi this year through their banging hits.
These artists were honoured at the Night For The Stars on Wednesday night in Johannesburg. The event saw Mzansi's faves gather in one room to hear their names called out and their accomplishments this year honoured.
Their achievements varied from gold and platinum status to awards for radio play, extensive video views, big brand deals and other amazing recognition. The honorees received certified plaques outlining all their achievements.
LISTEN TO THE EVENT:
Some of the artists honoured included:
• Prince Kaybee, who had 106.6 million total streams for his album Re Mmino.
• Boity, who became the first female rapper to have her single Wuz Dat achieve platinum status with over 1.3 million streams.
• DJ Zinhle, who had her hit song Umlilo certified multi-platinum with over 5.1 million streams in three months.
• Da Capo, who had over 3.5 million streams for his album Indigo Child.
• Cassper Nyovest aka Mufasa had over 5.4 million total streams for two of his singles from his album Sweet and Short.
• Semi Tee had 1.9 million steams in two months for the song Labantwana ama Uber.
• Tellaman got over 7.3 million streams for his single Whipped and 11 million total streams for his album God Decides.
• Kelly Khumalo had 1.5 million streams for her single Jehova.
• Tresor had 8.5 million streams for two singles from his album, Nostalgia.
• Black Coffee achieved 13.7 million streams in Africa for Drive.
• Nasty C's single SMA was certified five-times platinum, with over 22.2 million streams.
• De Mogul SA had over 1.2 million total streams for the single, Ungowam.
Feeling quite impressed with themselves, a few of our faves took to social media to share their accomplishments.