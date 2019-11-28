LISTEN | AKA takes aim at politicians, rivals and Burna Boy on new remix

Many believed that the bars were aimed at Nigerian artist Burna Boy, who was set to perform at the Africans Unite Concert in SA last weekend. However, he withdrew amid calls for him to apologise for comments he made about xenophobia in the country in September.

Burna urged black foreigners living in the country to defend and protect themselves against xenophobic attacks. In a now deleted tweet, Burna Boy also told AKA to beef up his security, before giving him the middle finger.

The star also took aim at those who were silent on the issue and politicians who had weighed in.

“All of y’all with a platform need a back bone, you trash. How can I be the only one with opinions and the radio on smash? Watermelon on tap, small politicians, big mad. Voetsek!”

Fans were freaking TF out at the verse and soon social media was flooded with reactions to AKA's bars.