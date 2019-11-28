Mihlali: I’m not comfortable wearing revealing clothes in SA

As SA commemorates 16 days of activism to remember victims of gender-based violence and cast the spotlight on the scourge of femicide and child abuse, Mihlali Ndamase has opened up about the challenges women face in Mzansi.

The star took to social media on Wednesday, in the midst of ongoing debates on the safety of women in the country, to say she feels more comfortable overseas than in SA.

“I'm really not comfortable wearing revealing things here. I don't know why, but when I travel I can wear the shortest shorts, even G-string swimsuits. I'm 10x more comfortable in another country than I am at home. Yikes.”

Her comments sparked a HUGE debate in the comments section and the star later deleted the post.

When it was suggested that she might be the problem, not SA, and that she needed to be comfortable in her own skin, regardless of where she was, Mihlali hit back hard.

“Does it make sense to be comfortable in your own skin elsewhere but not at home? I’m not the problem here sir, I think we both know who is.”