Mihlali: I’m not comfortable wearing revealing clothes in SA

28 November 2019 - 13:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Mihlali says she feels more comfortable overseas.
Image: Mihlali's Instagram

As SA commemorates 16 days of activism to remember victims of gender-based violence and cast the spotlight on the scourge of femicide and child abuse, Mihlali Ndamase has opened up about the challenges women face in Mzansi.

The star took to social media on Wednesday, in the midst of ongoing debates on the safety of women in the country, to say she feels more comfortable overseas than in SA.

“I'm really not comfortable wearing revealing things here. I don't know why, but when I travel I can wear the shortest shorts, even G-string swimsuits. I'm 10x more comfortable in another country than I am at home. Yikes.”

Her comments sparked a HUGE debate in the comments section and the star later deleted the post.

When it was suggested that she might be the problem, not SA, and that she needed to be comfortable in her own skin, regardless of where she was, Mihlali hit back hard.

“Does it make sense to be comfortable in your own skin elsewhere but not at home? I’m not the problem here sir, I think we both know who is.”

Actress Dineo Langa was vocal about the fears women faced at universities, after the murder of 21-year-old student Precious Ramabulana this week.

Ramabulana, a student at Capricorn TVET College in Limpopo, was murdered in her rented room at ga-Joel Section in Mokomene in the early hours on Sunday morning.

Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo told TimesLIVE that she was asleep when she was attacked by an unknown man, who stabbed her several times and fled the scene. Her frantic screams were heard by a neighbour, who called the police. According to EFF MP Naledi Chirwa, Ramabulana was “stabbed 52 times”.

Dineo said: “There is an issue of safety in South African universities. The stories of rape and murder that have come out this year alone are alarming. It's angering. It's tiring. How are you accounting for the safety of our brothers and sisters from 2020 going forward, SA government?”

