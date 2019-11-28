Priddy Ugly backtracks on music removal claims

Rapper Priddy Ugly has backtracked on suggestions that his former record label, Ambitiouz Entertainment, may have had something to do with his music disappearing from streaming services iTunes and Apple Music.

The star got fans hot under the collar on social media this week when he said his music projects had been pulled from the streaming services. He said when he inquired about it, Apple told him that only he or his label could have given authorisation for them to be pulled.

He said neither he nor his own label, The GAS (Global African Stream), had authorised the removal. He went on to say his album, EGYPT, was recorded while he was signed to “that other label”, but he had done most of the work on his own.

While fans dragged Ambitiouz, Priddy Ugly took to social media to admit that the issue was not with the label, but the metadata.

“After a few back and forths, the current conclusion is that there were discrepancies with the metadata of the projects. The albums are yet to be reinstated, but we are trying to rectify the matter.

“I made this matter public because I needed answers, I needed to give context to how the album (EGYPT) was produced, the labels involvement and what ultimately led to my departure.”

He said he would like to “extend reparation” to Ambitiouz head Kgosi Mahumapelo for his statements and claims.

“This was an incursion on him and the label based on personal scrutiny, personal experience and feint citation.”