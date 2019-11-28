TshisaLIVE

Rick Ross is coming to SA and Mzansi is turnt

28 November 2019 - 09:30 By Masego Seemela
American rapper Rick Ross is bringing his Block Party to Durban and East London.
Image: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Atlantic Records

Cancel all your December plans because Rick Ross is coming to SA and is set to take Mzansi by storm. 

The Block Party event is hosted in partnership with MTV Base (DStv channel 322) and will see Ross headline in Durban and East London. 

The American rapper will first headline a Durban festival, in partnership with Gagasi FM. It is set to take place on the Kings Park stadium outer fields on December 21. The next day, the Gold Roses hitmaker will headline in East London, at Buffalo Park stadium.  

In 2015, 2016 and 2017 the events were headlined by Black Coffee. The event will feature more than 20 local artists across house, gqom, amapiano and hip-hop genres. 

Tickets for the Rick Ross Block Party are available at Webtickets and/or Pick n Pay outlets nationwide, with prices starting from R345. Doors open at 2pm. 

Since the news dropped, fans have shared their excitement at seeing the man himself, the boss, Rick Ross. 

This is not the first time the rapper has showed love to SA. Last year he collaborated with Mzansi's fav, Kwesta. 

Kwesta first teased a collab with Ross in August last year, but fans had to wait until this week to find out its name. It is called Kuhambani.

