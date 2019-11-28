Rick Ross is coming to SA and Mzansi is turnt
Cancel all your December plans because Rick Ross is coming to SA and is set to take Mzansi by storm.
The Block Party event is hosted in partnership with MTV Base (DStv channel 322) and will see Ross headline in Durban and East London.
The American rapper will first headline a Durban festival, in partnership with Gagasi FM. It is set to take place on the Kings Park stadium outer fields on December 21. The next day, the Gold Roses hitmaker will headline in East London, at Buffalo Park stadium.
In 2015, 2016 and 2017 the events were headlined by Black Coffee. The event will feature more than 20 local artists across house, gqom, amapiano and hip-hop genres.
Tickets for the Rick Ross Block Party are available at Webtickets and/or Pick n Pay outlets nationwide, with prices starting from R345. Doors open at 2pm.
Since the news dropped, fans have shared their excitement at seeing the man himself, the boss, Rick Ross.
Can we go back to the era where Rick Ross said HUH after every bar?🔥— Yung N ICy (@yung_n_icy) November 28, 2019
Tru parties in this December - Block Party in East London Rick Ross in my backyard. EL remains the headquarters of South Africa Summer Season fun and that means amaxh..... #onceAgainKuzogcwalaiSAapha https://t.co/bdeevziPoL— Vovee Batala (@voveemusic) November 27, 2019
Too early. I was in my 20s and 30s (and now 40s) listening to Rick. I had said "teens" but had to delete. Wish I was that young. You could trade low notes until the speakers blow or everyone needed the bathroom lol 🤘😎🤘🤣— Kevin Dawson (@kevinshumidor) November 27, 2019
Jozi people are always getting everything for long time now,give other kids a chance come on .THE BIG BOSS looking forward @EL city— Luzuko Qholoma (@LuzukoQholoma) November 27, 2019
Nina what in the fresh hell were y’all doing at that Rick Ross concert in JHB kante? 😭😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂— Yhu ha.a ke (@siphelelesabisa) November 27, 2019
This is not the first time the rapper has showed love to SA. Last year he collaborated with Mzansi's fav, Kwesta.
Kwesta first teased a collab with Ross in August last year, but fans had to wait until this week to find out its name. It is called Kuhambani.