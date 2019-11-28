Rick Ross is coming to SA and Mzansi is turnt

Cancel all your December plans because Rick Ross is coming to SA and is set to take Mzansi by storm.

The Block Party event is hosted in partnership with MTV Base (DStv channel 322) and will see Ross headline in Durban and East London.

The American rapper will first headline a Durban festival, in partnership with Gagasi FM. It is set to take place on the Kings Park stadium outer fields on December 21. The next day, the Gold Roses hitmaker will headline in East London, at Buffalo Park stadium.

In 2015, 2016 and 2017 the events were headlined by Black Coffee. The event will feature more than 20 local artists across house, gqom, amapiano and hip-hop genres.

Tickets for the Rick Ross Block Party are available at Webtickets and/or Pick n Pay outlets nationwide, with prices starting from R345. Doors open at 2pm.

Since the news dropped, fans have shared their excitement at seeing the man himself, the boss, Rick Ross.