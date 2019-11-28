TSHISA | Gigi Lamayne aims to create jobs and change lives with new app
'This is for Africans, by Africans - let’s keep growing and improving.'
Rapper Gigi Lamayne is on her way to make SA great again. She's doing so through a new app that aims to help alleviate unemployment.
A first for women in tech (according to her), Gigi shared on social media that she was all about changing lives with her new app.
My Fixer is an app linking verified, professional service providers - including plumbers, electricians and domestic workers - to potential customers.
"I’d hate to be clout chasing when I could be changing lives. My Fixer SA is my way! Giving jobs to people is more sustainable than anything, fam," Gigi said of the service.
I’d hate to be clout chasing when I could be changing lives. 🙏🏾 @MyfixerSa is my way ! Giving jobs to people is more sustainable than anything fam.— #Album2020 (@Gigi_Lamayne) November 26, 2019
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Gigi said she came up with the idea for the app in 2014 after noticing the struggles of job seekers.
"The thoughts started in 2014 after a personal experience with qualified artisans and domestic cleaners that are mothers and parents, who hang on the street under the cold of winter or heat of summer holding placards, hoping to be picked or given a job for the day.
"But they seldom get the job as people are scared [because] crime is [at] an all-time high in SA unfortunately - so they rather take this same job to ... established [companies], who in turn come back to the same people on the street to do the same job and pay them a token," she said.
Aiming to cut out the middle-men and "rather give jobs directly to those who've got the skill and experience", Gigi then met with her team and they looked at ways of making it easier for service providers to find work close to them, without needing to travel long distances.
"We agreed that if a background check is done and criminal-record and identity checks come out clean and [a] reference is collected, plus they are insured ... we are able to make our users find them at closest proximity - then the skilled and experienced service provider will get jobs directly," she said.
"With the geolocation feature on the app, providers don’t need to travel [far] to a client any more.
"By waiving the callout fee and third-party agents ... charges can drop [by] up to 45%, making them affordable and usable.
"So we have solved these two problems [third-party agents and proximity challenges] by launching the app."
Gigi said she was grateful for the support the app has received so far.
"The support has been overwhelming. This is for Africans, by Africans. Let’s keep growing and improving the greater economy and the country’s social standards."