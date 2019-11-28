WATCH | Sho Madjozi holds auditions for new dancers and it’s a movie

Sho Madjozi has put on her judging hat and is in search of two new dancers to join her team this December.

Sho shared on social media that she was looking for two dynamic dancers for the festive mayhem and has been filming what went down at the auditions through her YouTube series called Sho Madjozi Champions League Auditions.

“Guys! I’ll be finding two new dancers to join my team this festive season! These are the Sho Madjozi Champions League Auditions and I’ll be dropping the first video tomorrow (Wednesday). Lol, the drama will be too much. Wish me luck!”