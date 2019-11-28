WATCH | Sho Madjozi holds auditions for new dancers and it’s a movie
Sho Madjozi has put on her judging hat and is in search of two new dancers to join her team this December.
Sho shared on social media that she was looking for two dynamic dancers for the festive mayhem and has been filming what went down at the auditions through her YouTube series called Sho Madjozi Champions League Auditions.
“Guys! I’ll be finding two new dancers to join my team this festive season! These are the Sho Madjozi Champions League Auditions and I’ll be dropping the first video tomorrow (Wednesday). Lol, the drama will be too much. Wish me luck!”
Bringing some heat, fans got to see what happens when the best xibelani dancers are pitted against each other to battle for a place in the league.
Sho has been doing the most this year and judging from the success of her hit track John Cena she is well on her way to global stardom.
Sho's track has been taking Mzansi, Africa and the world by storm. So it's not surprising that when she decided to go out while in Ivory Coast, fans recognised her and went berserk.
The Limpopo Champions' League captain's success has been a proud moment not just for Mzansi but for Africa as whole.
Went out in Ivory Coast 🇨🇮 I didn’t expect to be recognized let alone this 😳 pic.twitter.com/0gNaUi3V70— #JohnCena (@ShoMadjozi) November 11, 2019