Marketing firm issues apology for 'mistakenly' attaching Black Coffee's name to block party
DJ Black Coffee was left fuming this week after his name was used on promotional material for a “Block Party” concert he is not a part of.
The DJ was originally used to promote a block party featuring US hip-hop star Rick Ross.
The Block Party event will see the American star headline shows in Durban and East London. It was headlined in 2015, 2016 and 2017 by Black Coffee.
Taking to Twitter, Black Coffee noted that this year's event was still branded Black Coffee Block Party and distanced himself from the concert.
“Not sure why this show is still 'Black Coffee Block Party'. I am not part of this show. This is false advertising,” he wrote.
Not sure why this show is still “Black Coffee Block Party”— Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) November 27, 2019
I AM NOT PART OF THIS SHOW..... THIS IS FALSE ADVERTISING. https://t.co/a71KqWy6sZ
Marketing company Fifth Ace later issued a statement apologising for the “mishap”. It claimed that it had made changes to the name of the event which did not reflect in the marketing Coffee referred to.
“We take full responsibility from a marketing perspective for the mishap with the naming of the event Block Party, as changes were made and didn't reflect. Block Party had nothing to do with it, we apologise for the confusion caused. Changes are reflecting now.”
We take full responsibility from a marketing perspective for the mishap with the naming of the event #BLOCKPARTY #RRBP19 as changes were made and didn't reflect, @BlockPartySA had nothing to do with it, we apologise for the confusion caused. Changes are reflecting now.— Fifth Ace (@FifthAce1) November 27, 2019