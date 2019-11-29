TshisaLIVE

Marketing firm issues apology for 'mistakenly' attaching Black Coffee's name to block party

29 November 2019 - 11:48 By Kyle Zeeman
Black Coffee distanced himself from the concert.
Image: Via Black Coffee Instagram

DJ Black Coffee was left fuming this week after his name was used on promotional material for a “Block Party” concert he is not a part of.

The DJ was originally used to promote a block party featuring US hip-hop star Rick Ross.

The Block Party event will see the American star headline shows in Durban and East London. It was headlined in 2015, 2016 and 2017 by Black Coffee.

Taking to Twitter, Black Coffee noted that this year's event was still branded Black Coffee Block Party and distanced himself from the concert.

Not sure why this show is still 'Black Coffee Block Party'. I am not part of this show. This is false advertising,” he wrote.

Marketing company Fifth Ace later issued a statement apologising for the “mishap”. It claimed that it had made changes to the name of the event which did not reflect in the marketing Coffee referred to.

“We take full responsibility from a marketing perspective for the mishap with the naming of the event Block Party, as changes were made and didn't reflect. Block Party had nothing to do with it, we apologise for the confusion caused. Changes are reflecting now.”

Black Coffee on working with Pharrell Williams and 80% local music quota

Plus the muso revealed what's on his tour rider.
2 days ago

Black Coffee on divorce: I don't owe anyone anything

"I don't feel I owe anyone anything. I am not the first person to be in this situation. No one  is dead. No one is abused. Nothing terrible happened. ...
3 days ago

Rick Ross is coming to SA and Mzansi is turnt

Rick Ross is set to 'boss up' things in SA
1 day ago

'I'm the best too!' - Nomuzi ditches beef and calls for unity

'You have to respect Black Coffee - the guy just commands that. He also inspires you to respect yourself. There is always this sense of unity around ...
3 days ago

