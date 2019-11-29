Marketing firm issues apology for 'mistakenly' attaching Black Coffee's name to block party

DJ Black Coffee was left fuming this week after his name was used on promotional material for a “Block Party” concert he is not a part of.

The DJ was originally used to promote a block party featuring US hip-hop star Rick Ross.

The Block Party event will see the American star headline shows in Durban and East London. It was headlined in 2015, 2016 and 2017 by Black Coffee.

Taking to Twitter, Black Coffee noted that this year's event was still branded Black Coffee Block Party and distanced himself from the concert.

“Not sure why this show is still 'Black Coffee Block Party'. I am not part of this show. This is false advertising,” he wrote.