PODCAST | Boity becomes the first female rapper in SA to go platinum

Chasing your dreams is very important. Ask Boity, who made history by becoming the first SA female rapper to reach platinum status for her single, Wuz Dat.

Boity was honoured along with other chart-toppers in the music scene at Universal Music Group's Night For The Stars award ceremony on Wednesday night.

Despite receiving a lukewarm response on the debut single late last year, Boity sure was right that it was only “the beginning”.

The platinum-selling news comes as a victory for the former TV presenter now turned rapper, who has in the past been criticised by haters for her bars and accused of using a ghostwriter.

In a short sit-down interview with TshisaLIVE, a shaken yet grateful Boity mentioned that the 3.4 million streams the single got came as a shock to her.

“I don't know ... I didn't pray for this. So, I'm not prepared ... you know.”

Boity added that she had no idea her rap career would be so successful so quickly.

“There wasn't a specific moment when I told myself I wanted to rap. I think it was when Nasty C called me and said, 'I think there's something there', and I think there was a little shift that said, 'maybe, actually'.

“It might have been when I was playing around an idea and then I was like; 'nah'. And then the moment I felt my soul gravitate towards it and I was like, 'can I, should I ... maybe?' Yeah, from then on I was like, 'let's see'.”