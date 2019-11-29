Thickleeyonce in ICU after horror car crash
“Been in ICU for the past days, this is the most traumatic experience of my life”
Prayers are being sent out for fashion blogger and model Thickleeyonce who is recovering in hospital after being involved in a horrific accident.
Thickleeyonce shared the news on Twitter on Thursday. In a post she recounted how she had survived the accident and shared graphic pictures of the wreckage.
The blogger explained in her post that she had been in intensive care for some days and was grateful that she and her sibling made it out of the car crash alive.
“(I have) been in ICU for the past days. This is the most traumatic experience of my life. I cannot thank my God enough for giving me a second chance to live. God protected me and my siblings from a very tragic accident, I am filled with gratitude. I am still in ICU and recovering.”
Though it's not clear what caused the crash, pictures showed that the car she was travelling in had flipped over and was severely damaged by the impact.
Since sharing her post, a flood of get-well messages were sent to her, with many saying that she was in their prayers.
They wished her a speedy recovery.
God will put you through all this and you’ll out of it strong. I’m so sorry ♥️♥️♥️♥️ speedy recovery. I love you with all my heart and keeping you in my prayers. You’re going to leave that bed without no injuries or problems, in Jesus name ♥️— Inno Matijane (@innomatijane) November 28, 2019
Oh my goodness, can we please pray for her #OperationManifestation team. This is so heartbreaking 🥺— Maleven (@superb_gabstar) November 28, 2019
I am so sorry Lesego, Speedy recovery Ausi ❤️❤️🤗— Vuyiswa Mzinyathi 🇿🇦 (@vuyiswa612) November 28, 2019
Accidents are traumatic and I recently had one with @Boltapp_za and I’m glad God decided to give me a chance again , hope you recover well and I wish u a very speedy one .God bless 🙏— Senzo (@Senzo__S) November 28, 2019
Wishing you quick recovery and healing Lee. We thank God for protecting you🙏— Mbaliyezwe Ndlela (@mbali_ndlela) November 28, 2019
Yho Lesego 😭❤ thank God that you are okay. Grateful that he protected you.— Lesego Seoketsa (@AzaniaForest) November 28, 2019
I’m so glad you’re still here mama. wishing you a speedy recovery ❤️🙏🏽— YT: CaniCreations💎 (@Cani_Mannah) November 28, 2019