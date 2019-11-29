TshisaLIVE

Prince Kaybee is not here for 'Cassper Nyovest comparisons'

29 November 2019
Prince Kaybee and Cassper Nyovest have thrown shade at each other, but it appears to have stopped.
Image: Prince Kaybee's Instagram and Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu (Cassper Nyovest)

It looks as if Prince Kaybee wants to leave the beef he has had with rapper Cassper Nyovest in the past, and is not even here for comparisons between the two.

The muso, who lit up Twitter earlier this year with his shade aimed at Cassper, is having a hell of a year.

After dominating the charts and streaming services, the muso took to social media to flex a little about his accomplishments.

An impressed, or spicy, fan then suggested he was better than his rival.

“Well deserved. Who's the real Mufasa vele?” the follower asked, using Cassper's nickname.

Prince Kaybee was not about that life, and made it clear he is on his own level and comparisons were not welcome on his TL. 

Don’t compare please, its almost 2020 so change your mindset.”

Kaybee's response came just days after he told another fan  he would not attend Cassper's Fill Up Royal Bafokeng Stadium gig because his guns were "too big".

The pair lit up social media in June when a competition over who had the biggest biceps turned into a series of exchanges on social media which spawned several insulting nicknames for each star.

Both artists eventually called for a ceasefire, and Cassper later took to social media to call out those who were trying to get fame by using his name.

“I'm done. They looking for clout, I know. I just had to say what I had to say. It's done now, back to me, the music and the moves,” Cassper said.

