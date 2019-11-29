Prince Kaybee is not here for 'Cassper Nyovest comparisons'
It looks as if Prince Kaybee wants to leave the beef he has had with rapper Cassper Nyovest in the past, and is not even here for comparisons between the two.
The muso, who lit up Twitter earlier this year with his shade aimed at Cassper, is having a hell of a year.
After dominating the charts and streaming services, the muso took to social media to flex a little about his accomplishments.
106.6 MILLION STREAMS— K A B E L O (@PrinceKaybee_SA) November 27, 2019
73.3 MILLION AUDIO STREAMS
33.3 MILLION VIDEO STREAMS
4 THOUSAND ALBUMS
42 THOUSAND TRACKS
730 THOUSAND MOBILE
2019 WRAPPED, biggest seller‼️ Thank You WORLD 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/HL8URuGrxA
An impressed, or spicy, fan then suggested he was better than his rival.
“Well deserved. Who's the real Mufasa vele?” the follower asked, using Cassper's nickname.
Prince Kaybee was not about that life, and made it clear he is on his own level and comparisons were not welcome on his TL.
“Don’t compare please, its almost 2020 so change your mindset.”
Don’t compare please, its almost 2020 so change your mindset. https://t.co/V0bkA2DvZf— K A B E L O (@PrinceKaybee_SA) November 28, 2019
Kaybee's response came just days after he told another fan he would not attend Cassper's Fill Up Royal Bafokeng Stadium gig because his guns were "too big".
Guns too big for that show https://t.co/WyGZVUIaQy— K A B E L O (@PrinceKaybee_SA) November 23, 2019
The pair lit up social media in June when a competition over who had the biggest biceps turned into a series of exchanges on social media which spawned several insulting nicknames for each star.
Both artists eventually called for a ceasefire, and Cassper later took to social media to call out those who were trying to get fame by using his name.
“I'm done. They looking for clout, I know. I just had to say what I had to say. It's done now, back to me, the music and the moves,” Cassper said.