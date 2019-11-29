TshisaLIVE

What's inside Nadia Nakai's garage? She spills the tea

29 November 2019 - 14:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Nadia Nakai owns two cars.
Nadia Nakai owns two cars.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

She may drop bars about pulling up in a four-door Audi, but rapper Nadia Nakai is no longer cruising around in that ride.

Instead, sis has “upgraded” to a Mercedes-Benz C220 convertible and a V-Class minivan.

“Back then, I had an Audi and a H1. Now I have upgraded to Mercedes-Benz C220 convertible and a Mercedes-Benz V-Class,” she told DJ Sabby on Ignition TV's Celeb Rides.

It is a long way from her days driving a red Fiat Palio.

“My door didn't lock from the inside. I couldn't open my window. My clutch was a situation. That car literally got me through varsity.”

Nadia took Sabby for a ride in her van and opened up about her car journey.

Celeb Rides airs every Saturday evening on Ignition TV (DStv channel 189) at 8PM.

Fans got a hint of Nadia's car collection two years ago when she took to Instagram to show off her Audi, which she eventually swapped out for a Mercedes.

Since then, her cars have featured in several Instagram posts.

Cava:

View this post on Instagram

On my way to Moja Cafe! Icy! 📸 @donkat_seles

A post shared by BRAGGA (@nadianakai) on

View this post on Instagram

WOAH‼️‼️‼️

A post shared by BRAGGA (@nadianakai) on

View this post on Instagram

MOOOOOD....

A post shared by BRAGGA (@nadianakai) on

Nadia Nakai wins her first major music award

Cassper also scooped awards
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Sjava, Nadia Nakai and Nasty C win at Afrima Awards in Nigeria

SA artists brought home awards after the glitzy ceremony in Nigeria
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Peace, positivity and prayer: Nadia Nakai has found her happy place

Nadia Nakai says she is more at peace than she has ever been before.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Itu Khune branches out for brunch with his sister and gets dragged TshisaLIVE
  2. Maphorisa slammed for 'overworking' Kabza de Small TshisaLIVE
  3. Black Coffee on divorce: I don’t owe anyone anything TshisaLIVE
  4. 'F**k you! You don’t even know me in real life': Sarah Langa claps back at ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Sonia Mbele on Hallelujah outburst: I was not under the influence of anything TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Ready, set and go! Black Friday has arrived
North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
X