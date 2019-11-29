What's inside Nadia Nakai's garage? She spills the tea

She may drop bars about pulling up in a four-door Audi, but rapper Nadia Nakai is no longer cruising around in that ride.

Instead, sis has “upgraded” to a Mercedes-Benz C220 convertible and a V-Class minivan.

“Back then, I had an Audi and a H1. Now I have upgraded to Mercedes-Benz C220 convertible and a Mercedes-Benz V-Class,” she told DJ Sabby on Ignition TV's Celeb Rides.

It is a long way from her days driving a red Fiat Palio.

“My door didn't lock from the inside. I couldn't open my window. My clutch was a situation. That car literally got me through varsity.”

Nadia took Sabby for a ride in her van and opened up about her car journey.

Celeb Rides airs every Saturday evening on Ignition TV (DStv channel 189) at 8PM.